Whenever there's a special occasion in the year, you can count on Google to make celebratory wallpapers for your Pixel phone. The company regularly partners with artists and designers to make and distribute these, and was pretty consistently on it last year, releasing wallpapers for everything from special days (like Earth Day or Mental Health Awareness Day) all the way up to wider celebrations like Hispanic Heritage Month. Following the Curated Culture wallpapers from earlier this year, we're now in for a fine selection of backgrounds celebrating Black History Month.

Also known as African-American History Month, it's observed in the United States and was created in 1926, originally pitched by historian Carter G. Woodson as a week rather than a month —to be celebrated in the second week of February, and commemorating the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln on February 12th and Frederick Douglass on February 14th.

It later expanded its scope to a whole month in 1970 — it was first presented in February 1969 by Black educators and the Black United Students at Kent State University, and the first "official" celebration in the educational center was held from January 2nd to February 28th, 1970. Six years later, amid celebrations of the United States Bicentennial, it was officially recognized by President Gerald Ford, helping it further gain traction across the country.

This is not the first time Google releases wallpapers for Black History Month — the company published three backgrounds for this very occasion last year, too. This time, it's showcasing three all-new ones made by French artist Aurélia Durand, and they're very colorful.

If you have a Pixel 3 or any newer phone in the series like the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, you can check them out in the Google Wallpapers app right now. And if you don't have a Pixel phone, it's fine — check them out here and download them if you wish. Just open the images below in a new tab and delete the stuff behind the first question mark in the URL to get the full resolution.

