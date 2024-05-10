Summary Global rollout of Google's Find My Device network appears to have started, starting with the UK.

The network will improve finding lost Android phones and compatible devices, including tracking tags and headphones.

Google slowly expanding international availability, potentially announcing updates at its upcoming I/O 2024 developer conference.

After a long delay, Google launched its Find My Device network for offline phone finding and other compatible devices in early April. The network's rollout is initially limited to the US and Canada, with the global release scheduled for completion by late June or early July. So far, the Find My Device network's US expansion has been slow, indicating its international availability might also take longer than expected. It now appears Google has at least started the offline phone finding network's expansion outside the US.

As tipped to Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman by an X user using a Pixel 8, the Find My Device network seems to be rolling out in the UK. This is likely a limited release, so even if you are in the UK, you will have to wait for the network's expansion. And this could take a while given how slow Google has been with the network's rollout.

When Google rolls out the Find My Device network, a pop-up might appear on your phone requesting your consent to join. You'll need to accept this to activate the network features. Google may also send a prior email notification informing you about the network's upcoming availability for your account.

Google recently ramped up Find My Device network expansion in the US, with many Android users receiving emails about their phones soon joining the network. It seems the company is slowly expanding the network's international availability alongside this. With I/O 2024 less than a week away, Google could talk about Find My Device's international availability at the developer conference.

Find My Device network will make finding compatible devices easier

Once the Find My Device network rolls out globally, you will have a higher chance of finding your lost or stolen Android phone, headphones, and tracking tags. As the network expands, we can expect a wider selection of compatible accessories, including tracking tags and headphones, to hit the market. Some premium headphones, like the Sony WH-1000XM5, are also due to receive a firmware update that will add Find My Device network integration.

For now, Find My Device's offline finding only works on the Pixel 8 series, but Google is working with other manufacturers to bring this functionality to non-Pixel phones.