The premiere of "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson is just days away. Because we've been missing tales of rogue billionaires exacting vengeance in the night, fans of the superhero are likely itching to hit the theater. Google clearly doesn't want to be left out of the fun, and has just put together a new Dark Knight Easter egg for its Search page.

If you pull up Google and just type in "The Batman" it simply serves up regular search results related to the film. Instead, try queries for related terms like "Bat-Signal," or "Bruce Wayne" — what you're aiming for here is to get Google to bring up its Knowledge Graph for Batman, the character. There you'll see a small yellow icon with a bat symbol. Click that, and things get spooky: The screen goes dark, thunder rolls, and gloomy clouds creep in. With an electronic whine, the Bat-Signal lights up the clouds. A metallic ring and ratcheting noise heralds a rope shooting across the screen, followed by the figure of Batman himself.

Surprisingly, a Google spokesperson told Variety that Warner Bros. had nothing to do with this Easter egg. We guess Google's just really, really into Batman.

"The Batman" is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Pattinson in the title role with co-stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Paul Dano as the Riddler. Get your utility belt and Batmobile ready — the movie premieres March 4.

