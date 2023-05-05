Google Messages has tried to help users compose text messages for years with its Smart Reply feature, but in some instances, they're just not that great. In an effort to expand the usability of automatic replies, Google has been looking for ways to implement Bard into its messaging app and it could be nearing completion.

AI-generated responses should eventually make their way into Google Messages but without the Bard branding, reports 9to5Google. The tool will be called Magic Compose and will be able to write up a number of different responses to text messages in many different tones. When the feature becomes available, you will be able to tap on a sparkling pencil icon located next to the emoji button. Once activated, you can select the tone of your text with options including formal, excited, and lyrical just in case you want to annoy your friends with a song.

The screenshots show that Magic Compose can create a response for you in case you're really that stumped or can help you expand on a response if you don't know how to properly formulate your thoughts. If that sounds like a more powerful version of its current Smart Reply, that's because it basically is. This feature isn't live yet and is only available as an experiment for very few users. Those hoping to get access to it early can always sign up for the beta, but that won't automatically make it available.

Google has also not provided any information about this tool, but that could change given Google I/O is next week and AI is a major part of the conference.

Bard could very well become a staple to the Android experience as Google has begun experimenting with the idea of bringing it to the home screen of your Pixel device. Let's just hope it steers clear of conspiracy theories.