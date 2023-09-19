Summary Google Bard is incorporating essential apps like Google Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights to simplify data retrieval and accelerate the creative process.

Bard can also sync with Gmail, Docs, and Drive, collaborating with personal content for more fluid data retrieval and summarization.

With the Google It button, Bard's responses can be cross-checked with Google Search, in an effort to establish more trust in AI-generated data.

In an age seemingly dominated by artificial intelligence, generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT have captivated global attention. Google, with its AI-first mantra initiated at I/O 2017, may not be as synonymous with the general public as ChatGPT, but it's doing everything it can not to lag behind. Enter Google Bard: a generative AI chatbot designed to communicate in a nuanced, conversational manner and deliver answers seamlessly. It's getting another massive update today with Extensions, something that could make it a much more useful tool across the board.

As reported on the Bard blog, Google's AI tool is incorporating access to essential apps like Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights, simplifying the process of retrieving real-time information. This integration ensures that users can seamlessly amalgamate data from myriad sources, thereby accelerating your creative process or just making it easier to accomplish basic tasks across the board. These tools were originally teased at I/O before their wider release today. The company posted an excellent explainer of how this works on its YouTube channel.

With today's update, you can now sync Bard with your Gmail, Docs, and Drive. This capability ensures that the AI collaborates with your personal content, making data retrieval and summarization more fluid. With the enhancement of the Google It button, Bard’s responses can be cross-checked with Google Search, instilling greater trust in AI-generated data. Additionally, conversations initiated by others via Bard can be continued in your account, emphasizing collaborative creativity.

If you haven't kept up with Bard's evolution, it can be difficult to understand exactly what the app is capable of doing. Bard functions as a generative AI, akin to other models like ChatGPT and DALL-E. These models can conjure up content, from text to images. Bard's primary mission is to produce textual responses that resonate with human-like conversation. As a large language model, Bard processes vast volumes of text, enabling it to grasp and respond in natural language. This formidable integration with Google Search keeps it updated on contemporary events beyond its foundational LLM training.

From the April introduction of a changelog and improved math skills to its significant May update aligned with Google I/O revelations, Bard has consistently showcased impressive advancements. The AI also integrated capabilities like image responses and expanded its horizons to the European Union, integrating Google Lens support in its suite.

While Bard is the current face of Google’s AI chatbot endeavors, the tech giant has ambitious plans on the horizon. Google Gemini, touted as the company’s GPT-4 rival, is making waves and might redefine the AI ecosystem. Only time will tell if the company can win this new space the same way it claimed dominance in search and web browsing, or if these projects will eventually end up in the Google Graveyard.