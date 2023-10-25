Summary Google Bard's new upgrade focuses on making your inbox less overwhelming by summarizing multiple emails at once.

You can easily get Bard to scan your Gmail by activating the Workspace extension and giving it a command or asking a question related to your email search.

Bard's new capabilities also include displaying images in shared conversations with other users in addition to the text.

Bard's capabilities expanded last month when Google stopped limiting the AI chatbot to pulling answers from the web—it gained new abilities to scan your Gmail, Docs, and Drive to unearth the information you seek. The upgrade allows you to ask Google Bard to summarize the contents of emails or extract key points from documents stored in Drive. A couple of fresh updates now make Bard better at summarizing emails and handling images in shared conversations.

This week, Google dropped a new upgrade for Bard, and it's all about making your inbox less overwhelming. With the new Workspace extension, Bard can summarize more emails at once, giving you a quick rundown of what's important without having to sift through every single message (via 9to5Google).

Getting Bard to dive into your Gmail is a breeze. Just turn on the Workspace extension and either give Bard a direct command like "@Gmail, summarize my latest messages," or simply ask something like, "Check my email for anything related to my upcoming trip." Google's improvements to its PaLM 2 AI model are responsible for these new capabilities.

These nifty integrations are lifesavers when you're drowning in a sea of information. Instead of spending hours searching for that one crucial email, just let Bard do the heavy lifting and find it in a flash. Unfortunately, this feature is only available in English for now, but hopefully Google will expand its language support in the future.

If you're worried about Bard snooping through your personal emails, don't fret. Google assures us that your private information won't be used to train Bard's public model, and no human eyes will ever see it. Plus, you're in complete control—you can choose whether to enable these extensions, and you can always turn them off if you change your mind.

Sharing your Bard chats also just got a visual upgrade. Previously, when you shared a conversation, only the text messages were visible, leaving images you'd uploaded out of the loop. But now, those images will also be displayed when someone opens your shared chat.

Bard has been steadily gaining steam since its debut in February. Google's been busy adding handy features like code generation and debugging, and it has even introduced a "Memory" feature that lets the AI chatbot learn more about you for personalized responses (don't worry, you can turn it off if you prefer). And with the latest updates, Bard is poised to become a must-have tool for anyone who wants a versatile AI companion.