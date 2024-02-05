Summary An upcoming changelog reveals that Google Bard is being renamed to Gemini. Core features remain intact, but there will be updates to visuals and UI.

Google will launch a paid Gemini Advanced version, which uses a more powerful generative AI model

A new Gemini app is coming to Android and will integrate with Gmail, Maps, and YouTube.

About a year after it was first announced, it looks like Google Bard is on the way out. An upcoming changelog of Google’s generative AI chatbot is the strongest evidence yet that Google will rename Bard to Gemini, after previously leaks already pointed to the possibility of this rebranding. The upcoming enhanced version of Assistant, Assistant with Bard, will in all likelihood also just be named “Gemini.”

The details come as part of an upcoming changelog spotted by noted app developer and occasional leaker Dylan Roussel on X. The changelog is dated to Wednesday this week, February 7, 2024, with its first section unmistakably revealing that “Bard is now Gemini.” Google further notes that while the name is changing, the core features of Bard remain intact. There will be some updates to the visuals though, with Google writing that “We’ve also evolved the UI to reduce visual distractions, improve legibility, and simplify the navigation.” Along with the changelog, Google also opened a new gemini.google.com website that currently shows a 404 page.

Google also includes a section on why it’s making the change, writing, “We're committed to giving everyone direct access to Google Al and, as of this week, every Gemini user across our supported countries and languages has access to Google's best family of Al models. To better reflect this commitment, we've renamed Bard to Gemini.” While Bard was launched with PaLM as its underlying generative AI model, Google introduced its new AI model Gemini late last year. It looks like the rebranding is an effort to show that the product is now so significantly better that it deserves a new name.

Along with the rebranding, the company will also launch Gemini Advanced, which was originally thought to be called Bard Advanced. This new paid Advanced version uses a more powerful generative AI model called Gemini Ultra, while the regular version uses Gemini Pro. (It certainly doesn’t make things easier that Gemini will refer to both the chat interface and the underlying model.)

The new Gemini Advanced version will be available in 150 countries to start, though it will initially work best in English. The model is supposed to be better at complex coding, logical reasoning, and creative collaboration queries. In the future, it will also become better at multi-model capabilities and be able to analyze more data at the same time.

Additionally, the changelog reveals that Google will finally bring a dedicated Gemini app to Android, launching on “select devices” in the US. Later, it will roll out globally except to Europe. The app integrates with Gmail, Maps, and YouTube and you can interact with it through text, voice, or images. It’s not clear just yet if this app launch will essentially be what was initially supposed to be “Assistant with Bard,” which Google teased during its October Pixel launch, but based on this description, it likely is. Along with the rebranding, Gemini is also finally coming to Canada, where it will roll out as an app soon, too. On iOS, Gemini will be available within the Google app.

With the changelog revealed early, it looks like there won’t be much left for Google to surprise us with on Wednesday other than specific Gemini Advanced pricing and whether the new Gemini app on Android is or is not Assistant with Bard.