Summary Photo Sphere has returned to older Pixels with the latest Google Camera update.

It was previously removed alongside the Pixel 8 launch.

The feature was introduced in 2012, and it has been a staple on Google phones until the Pixel 8.

After intermittently disappearing from all current Pixel phones, the option to take Photo Spheres is back on Pixels that previously supported the feature. This means that Google’s latest phones, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, are still left without the beloved functionality, but at least it’s back on the Pixel 7 series and older.

The change was spotted by PourJarsInReservoirs on Reddit, saying that the recently released Google Camera version 9.2.113.604778888.19 brought back the feature for them. Other users were quick to jump in and claim that it wasn’t available for them, with the Reddit hivemind quickly figuring out the mentioned limitation to devices that previously had the feature. We can confirm as much on our units, with a Pixel 8 Pro not showing the option while it’s right there on the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 6, albeit in slightly different spots for each.

It looks like functionally, Photo Spheres haven’t changed at all during their short hiatus. The feature is back in action looking exactly the same as before. This also means that you need to be careful to frame and move your camera correctly to avoid poorly stitched images, which are still a problem for Photo Sphere more than a decade after the feature was introduced.

That’s right, Google introduced Photo Sphere in 2012 as an advanced panorama option to create 360-degree images of anything you could think of, all without relying on specialized hardware. The feature has since been part of every Google phone from Nexus to Pixel, at least up until the Pixel 8. When the new phone launched along with the overhauled camera app, owners of older Pixels were in for a surprise, though — the update fully removed the ability to take Photo Spheres.

Photo Sphere is back on the Pixel 7 Pro (left) and the Pixel 6 (right)

Photo Sphere used to be a big headlining feature to live alongside Google+, the company’s long-defunct attempt at creating a social media network. The writing has been on the wall for the feature for a while. Google previously killed off its Street View app, which allowed you to take Photo Spheres on all Android phones and even the iPhone. With that in mind, it’s good to see that Google decided to give the feature back to those who still love it and rely on it on a regular basis, even if it may be fewer and fewer people.