Typing can be stressful, even on a Chromebook with a perfect-sized compatible keyboard, especially in professional and academic settings that demand perfection. Word processors like Google Docs have several autocorrect features to improve your output with as little hassle as possible.

One such feature is autocapitalization, which lets you type in lowercase while automatically capitalizing the first letter of every new sentence. While it's a helpful feature, you can turn it off if you don't find it useful. This article shows you how.

How to turn off Google Docs autocapitalization

Autocapitalization in Google Docs is usually turned on by default. You can turn it off via the preferences section of the web app or through your keyboard settings on Android and iOS.

Turn off autocapitalization on the Google Docs web app

If you use the Google Docs web app on your computer browser, turn off automatic capitalization through the Preferences menu. Follow these steps:

Open the Google Docs document you wish to edit. Click Tools in the toolbar at the top of the screen. A box pops up. Select Preferences from the options. A box in the middle of the screen shows two tabs: General and Substitutions. Uncheck the box beside Automatically capitalize words (the first option under the General tab). Click the blue OK button at the bottom of the menu. Docs no longer capitalizes your sentences.

Turn off autocapitalization on an Android phone or tablet

Unlike the web app, which has dedicated autocapitalization settings, there isn't an option to adjust this setting from the Google Docs or Google Drive Android apps. The solution is to turn off auto-capitalization in your phone's system settings.

Since this is a system-wide change, it affects every text-based app on your phone, including your messages app, Gmail, and social media apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. If you still wish to proceed, follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app on your phone. Navigate to System. Tap Keyboard. Close Tap On-screen keyboard. Your installed keyboards appear. Select the keyboard you usually use to open the settings. We use Gboard in this example. Close Tap Text correction. This brings a list of all the text correction features on your device. Navigate to and toggle off Auto-capitalization under the Corrections tab. Close

Changing this setting affects all text apps on your device, not only Google Docs. With auto-capitalization turned off, you must capitalize the first letter of every new sentence, usually by pressing the Shift key (upward arrow) on the left side of your keyboard.

Turn off autocapitalization on iOS or iPadOS

Like the Android app, Google Docs for iOS doesn't have independent settings for automatic capitalization. You need to change the setting for your entire device. Here's how:

Open the Settings app. Tap General. Select Keyboard from the menu that opens. Close Toggle off Auto-Capitalization from the All Keyboards tab. Close

How to turn on Google Docs autocapitalization

If you previously turned automatic capitalization off, you can turn it back on.

Turn on autocapitalization on the Google Docs web app

Follow these steps on your computer to turn on automatic capitalization in the Google Docs web app:

Open a Google Docs document. Select Tools from the toolbar at the top of the display. Choose Preferences from the options. A box pops up. Tick the checkbox next to Automatically capitalize words under the General tab. Click the blue OK button at the bottom of the menu. Docs resumes capitalizing your sentences automatically.

Turn on autocapitalization on an Android phone or tablet

Here's how to activate autocapitalization on your Android device:

Open your phone's Settings. Go to System. Select Keyboard. Close Tap On-screen keyboard. Choose the keyboard you use from the options. We use Gboard. Close Tap Text correction. Turn on the toggle beside Auto-capitalization. Close

Turn on autocapitalization on iOS or iPadOS

Here's how to turn on autocapitalization on your iPhone or iPad:

Go to your device's Settings. Navigate to General. A new menu appears. Tap Keyboard. Close Turn on Auto-Capitalization under the All Keyboards tab. Close

Which languages support autocapitalization?

Autocapitalization, like other autocorrect features available in Google Docs, is only available in certain languages. If you use the Docs web app on your PC, the list of supported dialects is limited to English, French, Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

Managing Google Docs autocapitalization settings

Typing without capitalization can make conversations appear friendlier. Whether that's your reason or not, Google Docs lets you turn off autocapitalization settings in the web app. The process is a bit more complex on Android and iOS devices, but it can be done.

While familiarity is good, your text benefits from having as few typos as possible. You can achieve this by using Grammarly in Google Docs.