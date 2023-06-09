Google finally took a step toward simplifying its task management system when it announced last September that reminders created with Google Assistant and Calendar would be integrated into Tasks. In March, some users started seeing the option to use Tasks when creating reminders, as Google prepared to make the transition mandatory. The forced migration has just kicked off, at least for Google Workspace customers.

Now, every reminder that you create in Assistant or Calendar will be automatically moved to Google Tasks. This means that voluntary migration is no longer an option for Workspace users. So, the next time you say, "Hey Google, remind me to buy a cup of coffee at 1PM," the reminder will show up in both your calendar and Tasks.

Auto-migration is currently happening on all Workspace accounts, but only if your organization has turned on the Tasks service. Otherwise, all reminders will not carry over to Tasks, and they will be deleted after June 22.

Google urges administrators to change Search and Assistant users’ settings to let them use the voice assistant to manage tasks after the migration. Google Takeout should also be enabled, so users can export their Assistant and Calendar reminders.

For personal Google account owners, the forced migration will commence at some point in June, so keep an eye out for Google's announcements. Once the transition is complete, users will be able to create tasks with Workspace web apps such as Gmail, Docs, Chat, and Calendar.

The integration should help Tasks stack up against the top to-do apps and finally make Google’s task management system make sense. Previously, the Tasks app and Google Reminders were aimlessly separated, with reminders created in the former kept isolated from those created in the latter. Furthermore, reminders created in Calendar were different from those created in Google Keep. All of your reminders and to-dos were visible only in the Calendar mobile app. The new changes have put an end to this inconsistency.

However, Google's problems haven't been entirely resolved. There's no word on whether reminders in Keep will sync with Tasks in the future, so both apps' reminder systems are likely to remain separate for the foreseeable future.