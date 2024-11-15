Key Takeaways Google Authenticator version 7.0 update is now available on the Google Play Store.

The update brings a Material You redesign and adds quality of life improvements like a search function for stored accounts.

It also features dynamic theming, improved security options, and also introduces a camera flash option when scanning QR code.

While it used to just be about keeping your passwords safe, that really isn't the case anymore, considering the amount of data breaches that we're seeing in recent times. Luckily, there are tools and services that can keep your account safe in the event that something catastrophic happens. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is one such way, and while there are lots of different apps, Google Authenticator is a pretty good one that's simple and gets the job done.

While the app has been receiving updates over the course of its life, the most recent changes have taken some time to roll out to all its users. Luckily, we're now getting word that version 7.0 is officially available to all Android users, with 9to5Google spotting the update rolling out widely. It delivers a revamped look thanks to its Material You redesign, but it also receives new features, along with some excellent quality of life updates too.

Source: 9to5Google

Of course, if you're a Google Authenticator user, then you can now head to the Google Play Store and grab this latest update. When it comes to features, the app now provides a new way to find a stored account, allowing users to search, instead of just scrolling through a list. This is a huge change considering if you have a lot of accounts stored.

Perhaps the biggest change that most are going to notice is the Material You redesign that features dynamic theming. You also get slight tweaks here and there to the UI, providing a sleeker interface with rounded buttons. The app also gets a new mode that will automatically switch the theme based on the time of day. So you'll automatically see changes from light and dark modes rather than setting it yourself.

9to5Google also shares that the new app will also allow users to use the camera flash when scanning QR codes, and there's now even a new action that will bring out the camera when the app icon is long pressed. Perhaps the most important is the new privacy setting that will prevent instant access to two-factor authentication codes, requiring either a PIN or biometric authentication. There's even a timeout added for better security, requiring authentication at set durations.

For most, this is going to be a huge and welcome update. Again, you can download the Google Authenticator app directly from the Play Store. While it isn't the fanciest two-factor authentication app out there, as stated before, it gets the job done. Best of all, with this latest update, you get some nice features that make things a little more modern.