While passkeys are becoming the norm in 2024, many apps and websites still rely on good-old passwords. Thankfully, most services support 2-factor authentication, meaning even if someone knows the password, they would still need a second form of verification to gain access to your account. While there are many apps to manage 2FA codes, Google Authenticator has been one of our favorites, especially since many of us are deeply invested in Google's ecosystem.

However, the app hadn't received much attention from the company — until now. A major update for Google Authenticator (version 7.0) is finally rolling out on Android (via 9to5Google). The new update brings Material You 3 — the latest version of Google's open-source design system — redesign to the app among other much-needed features.

One of the new features the app has gained is the pill-shaped search bar. You can now quickly find the 2FA code for the account you're looking for without endlessly scrolling through the whole list. Additionally, thanks to the Material You 3 redesign, the search bar also houses the profile icon that allows you to switch accounts within the Authenticator app using a swipe gesture, and it also integrates the hamburger menu button. The button to create new codes also sees a redesign from a circle to a rounded square.

The QR code scanner UI has also been updated. Along with a handy flashlight option, Google has revamped the interface to emphasize that security is maintained. The app now clearly states, "No image data will be shared, only the scan results. Scanning is performed on your device, and Google will not save any image data or the scanned codes." Additionally, Google has added the option to lock the app using your phone's security, with options like 10 seconds, 1 minute, or 10 minutes after you exit the app.

This is the first update to the Authenticator app in over a year, but it thankfully brings several useful features and a better design. Interestingly, Google rolled out the same update on iOS months ago, and now it's finally coming to Android — better late than never. The update is rolling out on the Google Play Store, so you should see it soon. If not, you can sideload the app using APKMirror.