Google's AI-powered NotebookLM has fully arrived. It was unveiled at I/O 2023 and then demoed to oohs and ahs at the 2024 event. NotebookLM removed its experimental label in mid-October, signaling its readiness for prime time. That's especially noteworthy given Google's history of showcasing intriguing concepts at I/O that never materialize.

Although I don't want to take away from Google's excellent work towards advancing tech with projects such as Gemini and its Google Pixel series, there have been false starts. Remember the magical fence-removing photo editor, the ambitious plan for modular smartphones with interchangeable components, and this year's Project Astra demo featuring the Google Glass comeback? While these tantalizing demos often fade into the realm of vaporware, this time is different. Here's why.

Audio Overviews turn bland information into entertaining podcasts

Imagine this: Instead of slogging through dense research papers or lengthy reports, you upload your documents to NotebookLM and kick back with a cup of coffee. Within minutes, you're listening to a captivating podcast where two AI "hosts" have a dynamic and engaging discussion about the material. They dissect complex concepts, highlight key findings, and debate different perspectives while maintaining a surprisingly natural cadence.

This is the magic of NotebookLM's Audio Overviews. It isn't only about summarizing information. It's about bringing it to life. The AI hosts don't regurgitate the facts in your documents. They have thoughtful discussions, ask insightful questions, and even throw a little humor into the mix.

Audio Overviews still aren't perfect

I created a Notebook with four sources from Android Police, including three articles and a YouTube video, one on Android 15, and one with a comparison to iOS 18. I injected my prompts, such as "Compare and contrast the scope of updates in Android 15 versus iOS 18." I also used some of the suggested prompts to create individual notes in my notebook. I ended up with 14 notes and one outline in my notebook before I triggered the creation of my first Audio Overview.

The output was good but not exactly what I wanted. The first podcast it created focused almost exclusively on Android 15 and didn't put enough emphasis on comparisons to iOS 18. This was likely because three of my four source documents discussed Android 15, while only one dove into comparing the operating systems.

After downloading my first podcast, I had to delete it before NotebookLM would allow me to create a new one. After some probing, Gemini informed me that I needed to create a new Notebook before creating a new Audio Overview. That isn't an elegant solution. You'll find other minor annoyances throughout the UI, which could use some iteration.

I added a new source article about iOS 18 to create a more balanced output. I then used the Customize function to redo the podcast with a prompt for more emphasis on comparison. The second podcast was more on-target with what I wanted. In other words, NotebookLM's Audio Overviews output is only as good as the sources you input. If the sources in a comparison are not balanced, your output will not be balanced.

A personal research assistant powered by your data

NotebookLM is like a personal research assistant. It synthesizes information from your documents, answers your questions, and collaborates with you to explore ideas and solutions. Unlike AI chatbot tools that gather information from the internet, NotebookLM leverages your data.