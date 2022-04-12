Google has been steadily improving the At a Glance widget with new options since the release of Android 12 and the Pixel 6 series. This includes useful additions like fitness tracking, flight statuses, bedtime reminders, and Nest Doorbell alerts. With the March 2022 Feature Drop, the company further added the ability to check the battery status of Bluetooth accessories, earthquake warnings, and Safety check countdown. Now, Google seemingly plans to add grocery order tracking and a flashlight toggle to the mix.

9to5Google has found references to grocery order tracking in recent builds of the Google Search app. Assistant will pick up the order details from your Gmail inbox, and the At a Glance widget will surface them on your Pixel phone's lock screen or home screen at the appropriate time. The message content will include the store or app name, the time your order will be ready for pickup, or once it has been delivered.

Additionally, Mishaal Rahman, Esper's Senior Technical Editor, has discovered the At a Glance widget will soon show a reminder when your Pixel's flashlight is on, complete with a toggle to turn it off. The option was first spotted in testing in early January but has not been rolled out yet. It is likely that the features are still under development, and Google could release them as a part of the June 2022 Feature Drop for Pixel phones.

The At a Glance widget was not that helpful or smart when its big redesign debuted with Android 12. However, these constant updates from Google make it an ever more useful addition, and it looks like the company is in no mood to stop.

