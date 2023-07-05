Google's At a Glance widget has undergone several updates since its initial release to make things more convenient for users. As time passes, the service has gone from weather, date, and calendar events to other easy-access info like mini doorbell video feeds, rideshare information, and more. This is convenient but looks similar across multiple devices, which doesn't leave room for much personalization. That may be changing soon, as Google appears to be testing ways to personalize the widget.

Nail Sadykov, editor of the Google News Telegram channel, spotted a change in the latest beta version of the Google app: there's a new Style item in the bottom sheet that appears when accessing the settings for the At a Glance widget (not to be confused with the embedded At a Glance "Smartspace" on the Pixel Launcher).

Close

Sadykov tested both the Customize and Style functions, but Style does not appear to work, and Customize simply opens the Assistant settings page. Nonetheless, there's at least some evidence that users may soon be able to customize the widget's appearance according to their preferences, even if it's not clear exactly how that might work.

Although the Pixel Launcher's embedded Smartspace At a Glance widget shares most of its features with the generic At a Glance widget available on all Android phones through the Google app, there are some differences — notably, the Smartspace version already has a Customize option that appears on long-press and links to Assistant settings within the Google app. However, this version also lacks any theming options, so a Customize menu would be welcome here as well.

This wouldn't be the first time that someone found an At a Glance feature early. In February, Android expert Mishaal Rahman discovered that there was an option to turn off your flashlight alongside new Nest doorbell preview thumbnails in the works, both of which were eventually rolled out as stable features. So if this Style feature is for At a Glance specifically, there's a solid chance this could be coming soon.