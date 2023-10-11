Summary The Google event on October 4 showcased the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2, but the surprise was the announcement of a new version of Google Assistant infused with AI from Google's Bard generative AI.

Evidence suggests that Google may initially limit the new Assistant with Bard experience to the Pixel 8 series and possibly the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series. A staged rollout might include Tensor-powered Pixel phones and the Galaxy S23 series after that.

Google has a history of making its best features exclusive to Pixel phones initially, but eventually, the new Assistant with Bard is expected to be rolled out to everyone on both Android and iOS, likely in the coming months or around next year's Google I/O.

The Google event on October 4 showed us many things. Some of those things we already knew, such as the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2, as they were already leaked beforehand and were even shown off by Google, so they weren't actually a surprise. Something that did surprise us a bit, however, was that Google announced a brand-new version of the Google Assistant, one that's AI-infused with new party tricks provided by Google's Bard generative AI. The new experience is not available yet, though, and Google isn't being too straightforward about its availability, only saying that it will be rolled out to selected testers soon. Now, we've learned that Google may gatekeep this for some devices, at least at first.

Some evidence was surfaced by 9to5Google during an APK teardown, indicating that Google might limit the Assistant with Bard experience to some phones at first. Based on code found in beta version 14.41 of the Google app, it looks like Google might limit the new experience to the Pixel 8 series at first. Google might also launch it on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series once it is released early next year.

From there, it looks like there might be a staged rollout that includes all Tensor-powered Pixel phones down to the Pixel 6 series, as well as the Galaxy S23 series. In the teardown, the site also surfaced pictures of the onboarding process, including the initial splash screen, although we had already seen that elsewhere.

Early look at Google Assistant with Bard (Source: TheSpAndroid

Google making its best features Pixel only at first is nothing new. If you recall, going all the way back to 2016, the first version of the Google Assistant was actually launched with the original Google Pixel series, and it actually remained exclusive to that phone lineup for a good few months, with guides on how to enable it on non-Pixel phones becoming popular. There's a chance Google might want to do something similar here, with exclusivity lasting just a few months before Google actually pulls the plug and rolls it out to everyone. Of course, we're just speculating here.

Eventually, though, we know that Google does want to make it available for everyone. In its blog post, Google mentioned that in the coming months, you'll be able to use Assistant with Bard on both Android and iOS, making it explicitly clear that the experience should be rolled out to everyone eventually.

When will you be able to actually use it? We'd say you'll hear more about it and everything it can do next year, perhaps around the time of next year's Google I/O, although if you have a Pixel 8 your odds of trying it out earlier than everyone else might just have increased.