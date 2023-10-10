Summary Google has developed its own generative AI chatbot called Bard, which is being integrated into Google Assistant. This integration promises more natural interactions, thoughtful answers, and new capabilities.

Code in the beta version of the Google app suggests that Bard functionality is being worked on but is not fully operational yet. It is expected to have features like image uploading, photo taking, and integration with other Google products.

The onboarding process for Assistant with Bard could start with a prompt that appears when using the Assistant, and the Google Assistant app for Android could be getting a new icon with Bard's logo to indicate the new functionality.

After the launch of ChatGPT, Google went into a bit of a tailspin, eventually doubling down on its efforts to focus on artificial intelligence. The company has since developed Bard, its own generative AI chatbot, to join the competition. Now, Bard is being integrated into Google Assistant with the promise of more natural interactions, thoughtfully expressed answers, and all-new capabilities. The first evidence of this has shown up, and with it comes a glimpse of how Assistant with Bard will work on Android devices.

According to AssembleDebug on TheSpAndroid, there are new lines of code in the Google app that show the company has already begun work to integrate Bard into Google Assistant. Specifically, beta version 14.41.41.28.arm64 includes Bard functionality that appears to be launchable, but it is not fully operational. However, AssmebleDebug was able to activate some of the feature's functionality, including the introductory screen:

TheSpAndroid theorizes that the Assistant edition of Bard will come with all the features that are available in the desktop version of the AI chatbot. This means that you may be able to upload images, take photos, and submit queries to Bard, all within the app. Bard might also be compatible with other Google products, such as Gmail and Calendar, to provide you with solutions that work with these services.

We also get a look at a new icon for the Google Assistant app that uses Bard's star logo instead of the Assistant's colorful circles. AssembleDebug even found out how the onboarding process will start once Bard functionality becomes available to your account: when using the Assistant, you'll see a prompt offering you a chance to "Upgrade to the new Assistant powered by Bard."

Google already previewed some of these functionalities at its Pixel 8 launch event on October 4. Assistants with Bard’s generative AI capabilities were demonstrated and explained by Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of Google Assistant and Bard. Hsiao highlighted the fact that Assistant with Bard will be fully functional on mobile devices, giving it versatility that some competitors don’t have just yet.

While some are welcoming the expansion of Bard, others are wondering what this will mean for Assistant, which has become a foundational feature on Android devices. It’s worth noting that the company hasn’t launched an Assistant-focused device since 2021's updated Nest Hub, and it’s phasing the feature out from some existing products, like Nest Wi-Fi routers. It’s remained relatively unclear of how Google plans to integrate Assistant into future products — if at all. But considering the company is now bundling its flagship generative AI product into Assistant, prospects for its continued development are looking up.

Google declared itself to be an “AI first” business at I/O 2017, which set the stage for its developments in artificial intelligence in the years since, including Bard. However, the lack of clarity around how Google is executing this part of its strategy has some skeptical. Bard shows promise, but it’s hard to determine which company is leading the AI chatbot race with advancements being made every day. As Google looks to speed past its competition, how well Bard and Assistant work together could become a significant factor.