There's tons that Google Assistant can do to keep you entertained throughout your day, but it's also there for you when you're looking to wind down. When it's time to decompress, Assistant has a selection of soothing sounds to help lull you off to sleep. But if you've been relying on those while you snooze away, you may be in for some bad news — Google has changed the "white noise" sound, and users are understandably so very pissed about it.

Between the Google Nest Community and Reddit, a lot of people are complaining that the new white noise is "much quieter" and "muffled," and that it now loops every 10 minutes instead of every hour (which is kind of a problem as these ambient sounds can play for up to 12 hours on Nest speakers). There are a lot of complaints, so it's safe to say that this is definitely a noticeable change (per 9to5Google). The new sound was first reported last Wednesday and has seemingly already rolled out to everyone.

If you or a loved one depend on these ambient sounds to sleep and don't find the new white noise recording as satisfying as the one, you still have a few options. For one, someone uploaded the original sound to Google Drive, so if you really want to you can grab that, upload it to YouTube Music, and cast it to your speakers when bedtime closes in. You can also try the same thing with any other white noise video on YouTube.

Still not satisfied? You can make your distaste for the new sound heard on the Community forums or by leaving feedback through the Google Home app — maybe the company will have a change of heart and bring back the old sound?

The ultimate guide for installing the Google Play Store on Amazon Fire tablets Updated for the 11th Gen Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email