The system update is available now, but there's still no Assistant app

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic are two of our favorite smartwatches, but while they've enjoyed exclusive access to Wear OS 3 since their release last year, they're missing another big-ticket piece of software — the Google Assistant. That looks to be changing soon, though: Today, Verizon posted an update to its Galaxy Watch4 Classic support page that says a system update with Assistant support included is available now.

Earlier this year, Samsung said that Assistant support, a notable omission in the otherwise great Watch4 series, was still planned "in the coming months." Considering it's only April, that particular promise has now been fulfilled, at least partially — although we do wonder what the heck took so long, considering the watches themselves have been on the market since August 2021 and we're already hearing rumors about the Galaxy Watch5.

The update also includes some other tweaks, including a new Smart Switch backup-and-restore process that should alleviate some of the patently silly runaround involved in moving your watch between phones and a shortcut to measure your body composition through certain Samsung Health notifications.

You can download the update on your Watch4 or Watch4 Classic right now, though it seems the Assistant app you'll need to install on the watch isn't yet available through the Play Store. If it doesn't go live soon, it could be that we'll hear more about it at Google I/O — which starts in just a few weeks.

What are display refresh rates and why should I care about them?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author