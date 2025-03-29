Google has been steadily implementing Gemini into its products for years, but the company is taking a dramatic step forward in 2025 by replacing Google Assistant with Gemini. Starting with Pixel phones, you will no longer be able to use Google Assistant. Eventually, Google Assistant will be replaced by Gemini on all compatible devices, except for devices that don't meet Gemini's minimum hardware requirements.

I've never felt completely comfortable with Gemini on my Android phone. Its habit of hallucinating information, providing opinions in place of facts, and inability to follow basic voice commands show that it's deeply flawed. Over the years, I've found my sweet spot with Google Assistant; I know what to ask and in which way to get the results I want. I won't be able to recreate the same relationship with Gemini, and that will drive me away from Pixel phones and Google products. Here's why:

Gemini struggles to complete simple tasks that Google Assistant handles with ease

No, I don't want instructions on how to set a reminder

One of the most common uses for Google Assistant is to automate simple tasks. For example, if I say, "Hey Google, set a soup timer for five minutes" to my Google Home speaker, it will respond with "All right, a 10-second timer called soup, starting now." Then, ten seconds later, it will say, "Your soup timer is up."

This is exactly what I want from a smart assistant. It confirms the command, then informs me when the command is complete. It completes the task as succintly as possible. As long as I speak clearly, it nails the command every time.

Issuing the same command to Gemini on my Pixel phone produces inconsistent results. Sometimes it will set the timer, but often it will instead provide me with the steps for how to set a timer. Wording my command as carefully as possible usually works, but this defeats the point of having an assistant that can participate in natural conversations.

As Gemini runs on large and sophisticated AI models, it tends to take longer to respond to requests than Google Assistant. This means that it may end up taking longer to incorrectly respond to the command. Where's the upgrade?

However, the inconsistency in following specific commands is the biggest problem. While I have to be careful with my wording with Google Assistant, it nails the results. While Gemini is great at producing steps for a pasta recipe, it can't consistently set a timer for cooking that pasta. If Google wants to replace Gemini on my devices, it should try to nail the basics first.

Gemini is just as bad as Google Assistant for complex tasks

What exactly is being upgraded here?

In earlier, more optimistic days, I was keen to try out Gemini as a replacement for Google Assistant. While I reliably use Google Assistant for basic tasks, I've long given up trying to ask it for train times or directions. It's never consistently managed to identify what train I should take next, so I tend to skip Google and head straight to the National Rail app for this information. Directions are similarly spotty, as I have to double-check my destination each time. It's always faster to type it in manually.

I hoped that Gemini would be able to solve these complex tasks, but if anything, its results are worse. In my time with the AI assistant, it's invented trains, provided incorrect journey times, and refused to acknowledge that my destination exists. Asking it for directions also tends to make it list of potential destinations rather than opening Google Maps with my journey ready to go.

Gemini makes my daily tasks more frustrating

Google ought to be trying to make daily tasks easier, not more frustrating

I think Gemini, despite my reservations, has a lot of potential. NotebookLM is probably the best example of Gemini in the wild, and I've seen my friends effectively use Gemini to outline their résumés. However, it consistently fails to perform the tasks I've come to rely on Google Assistant for.

Once Gemini replaces Google Assistant on my Pixel phone, I'll be trading it in. While it'll soon be impossible to avoid AI assistants on Android phones, I can't trust Google to provide me with good software anymore. I value Pixel phones for their bloat-free design and straightforward features. Forcing me to use an inconsistent and inaccurate AI will turn what was a simple and enjoyable experience into a frustrating one. I'm fine with Gemini as an alternative to Google Assistant, but killing off Google Assistant shows that Google cares more about winning the AI arms race than providing a great user experience.

There are plenty of great alternatives to Pixel phones in 2025

I've been eyeing up the Nothing 3a as a viable replacement, but Nothing's partnership with ChatGPT makes me wary. Instead, the Motorola Razr+ might be my next phone. While Motorola is developing its own AI, it's far easier to ignore than the AI on the latest Google, Samsung, and OnePlus phones.