Voice assistants, such as Siri and Alexa, are helpful software features found on all kinds of devices. Google Assistant is available on many devices, such as Android and iOS devices, Chromebooks, and the best smart speakers, such as Google Home smart displays. Both adults and children enjoy using Google Assistant, but children can sometimes get into trouble or access things they aren't supposed to. To keep your children safe, parental controls can protect and limit your child's activity. This guide discusses the available Google Assistant parental controls and how to enable and use them.

How to access Google Assistant parental controls

There are a few ways to access and set up Google Assistant parental controls. However, you'll need your child's account with Google and Voice Match enabled on the devices you want to activate parental controls to use any of these methods. Voice Match ties your child's voice to their Google account so that the Assistant can give them personalized results and determine the right settings.

Set parental controls using Family Link App

Open the Google Family Link app on your Android or Apple device. Select the child you'd like to access Google Assistant. Tap the Controls option. Select Content restrictions, then tap Google Assistant. Tap Parental controls and then tap Set up. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish the setup.

Use the Google Home App to set up parental controls

Launch the Google Home app on an Android or iOS device, such as an iPad or iPhone. Tap Settings in the lower-right corner. Select the Google Assistant option under Home features. 2 Images Close Tap Parental controls. Close Complete the on-screen instructions.

Use Google Assistant to set up parental controls

Activate Google Assistant on one of your assistant devices through a gesture, button, the Google Assistant app, or by saying "Hey Google." Say "Open Assistant settings." Select See all Assistant settings. 2 Images Close Tap Parental controls. Close When the on-screen instructions appear, follow them to complete the setup.

How to edit parental control settings

If you want to modify your parental control settings, you'll need to use your Family Link account.

Open the Family Link app on an Android device. Select your child. Tap Controls and then tap Content restrictions. Select Google Assistant. Tap Parental controls. Choose the option you want to edit in its section. Choose the settings you want for your child.

Google Assistant parental controls and their settings

There are several parental control options for your Google Assistant smart home devices ranging from which platforms your child can access (for example, YouTube Kids, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music) to the content they can listen to (like podcasts and news). There are some things to keep in mind about parental controls:

Even if you restrict certain content, your child might be able to access it if you allow them access to news and podcasts.

Google Assistant parental controls and content restrictions do not necessarily apply to content a child can cast from another device. Make sure the appropriate parental controls are set up on all your child's devices.

Here are all the available options:

Music filters : Let your child listen to any type of music, non-explicit music, or no music at all.

: Let your child listen to any type of music, non-explicit music, or no music at all. Video filters : Allow your child to view any videos, only kid-friendly videos from certain services, or no videos.

: Allow your child to view any videos, only kid-friendly videos from certain services, or no videos. News : Determine if your child can consume news or not.

: Determine if your child can consume news or not. Podcasts : Set your child's access to podcasts.

: Set your child's access to podcasts. Calling : Allow your child to answer calls or to send and answer calls.

: Allow your child to answer calls or to send and answer calls. Answers to questions : Determine if Google Assistant will answer all questions your child asks or only simple questions.

: Determine if Google Assistant will answer all questions your child asks or only simple questions. Actions for families: Turn Google Assistant actions for families on or off for your child.

Give your child a positive Google Assistant experience

Voice assistants are commonplace in today's technology, and making sure they're set up correctly to give your child the experience you'd like for them is important. Google has a robust set of features, so you can fine-tune your child's Google Assistant experience. Now that you've set up these controls for Google Assistant, set up parental controls on your child's Chromebook.