With so many smart home gadgets on the market these days, complete automation isn’t just a dream — it’s a reality. Google’s Home app already syncs with all of your pre-existing light bulbs, cameras, and thermostats, controlling them on your behalf when you’re out and about. With some new changes to Routines, triggering those gadgets when leaving the house just got a whole lot easier.

Google Home Routines added “presence sensing” last year, which, through the use of location tracking and some AI trickery, detects when a house is empty to shut off lights, turn the temperature down, and enable any well-hidden security cameras. As cool as it might be to walk out the door without worrying about your lamp’s energy use, it’s a little too finicky for some users. That’s where today’s update comes in.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

As spotted by 9to5Google, a new starter for arriving and leaving gives you roughly the same controls as presence sensing, but with improved results. It’s still using location data to fire off a pre-chosen list of actions, but instead of relying on your phone to guess when you’ve left the house, you can set up specific destinations to trigger the commands.

For example, if you wanted to make sure the lights turned on a few minutes before arriving home, setting a nearby location on your commute could launch those actions. It’s a lot more concrete than hoping your phone senses when you’re almost home, and you can even get notified when the routine starts running.

This feature is already live in the Google Home app and in Assistant's settings, so if you want to start experimenting with location-based commands, you have the entire weekend ahead.

The Pixel 6 is Android's best chance to stop the iPhone 13 Pro from dominating video It should be great, but will it be enough for everybody?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email