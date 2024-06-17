Summary Google Assistant on Android Auto and Automotive now share a redesigned interface for a better user experience.

The new interface for Google Assistant on Automotive brings the listening prompt and transcription of requests to the lower part of the display.

Google Assistant replies will still come from speakers, not on the screen, to ensure safe driving.

Google has made some nice improvements to Google Assistant on Android Auto and Android Automotive. One of these changes was introduced back in January, when Android Auto saw the arrival of a redesigned user interface for the assistant, helping it to make better use of screen real estate. And now, Android Automotive has finally caught up, as the latest update will give you the same Google Assistant user interface and experience you get on Android Auto.

Google is apparently working hard to keep Android Automotive up to date with the latest features available on Android Auto. As shown by 9to5Google, the latest update will improve Google Assistant, as it will now adopt a user interface that brings it to the lower part of the display when listening to requests. This change will also include a “Hi, how can I help you?” tag in case you don’t start speaking immediately, which will later change to a transcription of anything you’ve said.

Source: 9to5Google

Any reply coming from Google Assistant will still come from your speakers. These won’t be shown on screen, which makes sense, considering you need to always keep your eyes on the road. Another detail to point out is that the new user interface won’t get in the way of any other widget, meaning that it won’t take up extra space on top of your navigation map, music controls, and more. Of course, this will vary depending on the size of your screen.

What’s the difference between Android Auto and Android Automotive?

Sanuj Bhatia

We have extended coverage on the subject, but for those interested in a fast explanation:

Android Automotive is a unique operating system built to run on vehicles, meaning that you don’t need to connect to an external device to get the benefits of Google Assistant and other Android features.

In contrast, Android Auto is an interface which allows drivers to use their Android devices hands free via voice commands and touch interaction while driving their vehicles. However, this connection has to be established via cable or one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters on the market.