Not only are we well into the swing of Pride Month, but we've got two days of celebration for Juneteenth this year — the actual holiday today and the federal holiday tomorrow. With all that's happening, you might have some questions about sexuality, gender, race, and being an ally. There are plenty of places to look for answers, but if you're looking for a place to start, Google Assistant wants to be it.

Google is highlighting new answers from Assistant it hopes can inform and maybe even comfort people across multiple, perhaps intersecting spectrums.

3 Images

Close

If you say "Hey Google, I'm gay," Assistant will provide "empathetic" responses and even ask if you have what you need to completely live out your identity. Asking Assistant "what are you doing for pride" will bring up a quiz about LGBTQ figures and events in history.

Mentioning Juneteenth to Assistant will bring up facts about the holiday and perspectives from Black voices on what it means for them to celebrate. It commemorates the day in 1865 when the Union Army declared enslaved people in Texas to be free, the last major declaration in a former confederate state after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 and the ensuing Civil War.