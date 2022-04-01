Voice assistants can be super helpful for everything from setting timers and calendar appointments to playing the perfect mood-setting music. No matter how handy they are, no one actually likes using default wake words. While Alexa gives you a handful of options, Google is steadfast in its ways: you'll say "Hey, Google," and you'll like it. Thankfully, you can handle some tasks without needing a wake word through quick phrases, and with today's update, more languages are gaining support.

Google updated its forums today to list more regions and languages for anyone trying to, say, snooze an alarm without having to speak a brand name out loud. Previously, quick phrases — which allow you to avoid wake words — were active on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in English, Japanese, and German, significantly limiting its use cases around the world. Now, Italian, Spanish, and French have been added to the list, along with specific regional dialects like Canadian French. Here's the full list:

English (US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, Singapore)

French (France and Canada)

German (Germany)

Italian (Italy)

Spanish (Spain, US)

Japanese (Japan)

Quick phrases have been on Google's smart speakers and displays for a while now, but they only arrived on phones last year as part of the Pixel 6 launch. Although it seems possible for the company to bring this tool to older devices eventually, it's currently limited to its newest products. Likewise, Google has yet to expand the feature's functionality beyond alarms, timers, and incoming calls. With I/O just over a month away, though, an expansion to other apps and actions could make perfect sense.

