Driving can be a loathable activity. It requires globs of active attention, carries numerous risks, and, yet, you probably will need to get out on the roads today. Hands-free interaction with Android Auto and some of its best apps can help dull the monotony without posing too much of a distraction in the process. But for podcast listeners looking to pass the time with a favorite episode, they've still had to navigate menu after menu of selections. That is, until now.

Google Assistant has just gained the ability to recognize commands around specific podcast requests. No longer will you be relegated to the latest edition of a podcast — you can now specify episodes you're looking for based on a specific guests, topics, or, if you know it, the episode title.

Some examples include:

"Hey Google, play the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend Episode with Stephen Colbert"

"OK Google, play the This is Uncomfortable episode about getting a raise"

"Hey Google, play The Sporkful podcast episode 'A New Jersey Whiskey Mystery'"

"Hey Google, play last Thursday's episode of The Daily"

The commands should get the results you want whether your preferred podcast player happens to be Google Podcasts or Spotify as designated in your Assistant settings.

In a statement to 9to5Google, Google said this feature was specifically targeted to car-bound podcast listeners. It's also notably complementary to the recent Android Auto Coolwalk redesign launch. However, anyone with access to a surface with Google Assistant — including your phone — can take advantage of the new voice command parameters.

And if you're looking for podcast suggestions, might we suggest the Android Police podcast?