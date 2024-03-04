The past few weeks have been filled with headlines about Google's rebranding of Bard to Gemini and the release of its Gemini AI app. The Gemini app gives you quick and easy access to Gemini on your phone. In fact, if you install the Gemini app, it will automatically replace Google Assistant with Google Gemini as your phone's default smart assistant. The question is, even though you can replace Google Assistant with Google Gemini, should you actually do it?

What Gemini offers: contextual awareness and more

Endless possibilities

Close

Many, myself included, are hesitant to make the switch to Gemini. As detailed in Google's announcement, Gemini is capable of many tasks that Assistant can also do, and can even do some better. According to Google, here's what Gemini can do for you:

Learn more deeply about a topic through a conversation instead of browsing through articles.

Use your camera to take a photo and ask questions about what you're currently seeing.

Check your grammar and spelling as well as translate your writing.

Help find something to do and see where to find it.

Create a summary of a topic in a variety of formats, such as a list or table.

Search Gmail for details within an email such as flight details or when a package will arrive.

Create a travel plan including flights, hotels, and an itinerary.

Ask questions related to the content on your screen.

Use voice commands to take an action such as turn on a smart light or set a timer.

Many of these tasks can be done simply using Google Assistant, but Gemini takes them to another level. Google Assistant can show you flights, but Gemini can help you plan a whole trip. Gemini can often give you better answers than Google Assistant when asked a question. Many of the questions that would have caused Google Assistant to respond "I don't know, but I found these results on Search" will be fully answered by Gemini.

Additionally, some of these tasks, such as generating a summary, can only be done by leveraging the AI smarts of Gemini. Pairing access to a variety of Google services with AI smarts will provide some benefits for users. Gemini can now, for example, tell you when a package will arrive based on an email from Gmail. These kinds of smarts are what Google Assistant should have had all along.

Where Gemini falters: Some missing functionality

It's not a drop-in replacement yet

These features may all seem like a net positive, but there are also some drawbacks to consider. Many of the tasks that Gemini does for you are actually routed through Google Assistant. These tasks will be completed by Google Assistant through Gemini:

Create or change a timer or alarm.

Communicate through text or your phone.

Control your Android phone such as opening an app or turning on your flashlight.

Control and broadcast to your smart home devices.

Read a web page out loud or get help with your Pixel on a Pixel 8 or later.

Set reminders, which was a recently added function.

Google says that Gemini is "still learning" how to do these tasks, so Google Assistant is completing them at the moment. This means that Gemini is no better than Google Assistant at these tasks and, per Android Police's Taylor Kerns's hands-on with Gemini, actually can take longer.

Taylor initially noted that Gemini took a noticeable amount of time to complete many of these tasks, which is likely due to processing the request and sending it to Google Assistant to complete. I tried these features more recently, and they now seem to work pretty comparably to Google Assistant. Whether Google is improving Gemini's responsiveness or demand for the service has normalized and reduced server strain since launch, it's notably snappier today than it was even a few weeks ago.

There are also a few tasks that Gemini can't complete yet that may be critical to some people's use of their virtual assistant:

Media controls for podcasts, music, radio, and spoken news.

Routines, especially those related to an alarm.

Interpreter mode to help translate between you and someone else.

Some of these features are pretty important to users, myself included. One of the main things I use Google Assistant for is to control media and Gemini cannot do that. Again, this functionality is ostensibly coming to Gemini in the future, but is not here yet.

Should you switch to Gemini?

Gemini probably can't replace Assistant just yet

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not it makes sense to switch to Gemini depends on your personal use case. If you're someone who's excited about AI, wants to leverage all of its benefits and doesn't care about media controls or reminders, it probably makes sense to switch. If you depend on media controls, reminders, or quick responses to modify smart home devices and send texts, you should probably stick with Google Assistant for the time being. If you want assistant continuity, it also makes sense to stick with Google Assistant for now.

Gemini is not currently available on smart speakers, smart displays, smartwatches, headphones, and more, so you won't be able to use it on other devices, only your Android phone. While Gemini may be coming to other devices in the not-so-distant future, it's not here yet so you may get one answer from your phone and a different one from your smart speaker. Additionally, there are widespread concerns about whether AI will confidently lie to users and whether it properly cites its sources.

Personally, I'm going to wait to make the switch. Some features that are missing from Gemini, such as media controls, are critical tasks I use my smartphone for every day. Other tasks, like controlling my smart home devices, setting reminders, and sending a text, are routed through Google Assistant anyway, so making the switch will effectively make no difference. These large caveats do not present a compelling case for me to make the switch. I hope these features are added moving forward, but for now, I'm standing pat.