Summary Google Assistant Driving Mode will be shutting down in February, as indicated by a new banner on the home screen.

The exact date of the shutdown is unclear, but it is expected to happen later in the month.

Other parts of Driving Mode, such as music controls, may remain intact despite the shutdown.

Google Assistant lost more than a dozen features this January, but Google isn’t done picking its former flagship product apart. As previously revealed in strings hidden within the Google app, Google Assistant Driving Mode is shutting down in February this year. The company is rolling out a banner to the Driving Mode home screen that states as much.

As spotted by our regular tipster Samarth, Google Assistant Driving Mode’s familiar home screen now shows a new banner at the bottom, stating, “This view is going away in February.” For now, it’s possible to dismiss it by tapping on the x button within it. There are no further information available in the banner, with no link leading to a more detailed explanation.

The wording makes it unclear when exactly Assistant Driving Mode is going to be deprecated. It could be shut down as soon as February 1, though if that was the plan, the company would likely have started showing the banner much earlier. With that in mind, we suspect that Driving Mode will sunset sometime later in the month. Given that the banner only appears on the home screen of Driving Mode, it's possible that other parts will remain intact, like music controls.

The Google Assistant Driving Mode home screen can be accessed by starting car navigation in Google Maps and then hitting the four squares button in the bottom right corner, as described by Google in a help page. It’s the latest iteration in a number of changes to driving-optimized interfaces on Android after Google shut down Android Auto for phones and then also removed the Assistant Driving Dashboard later.

9to5Google previously discovered this exact announcement with the shutdown date in Google app version 14.52 in December 2023. It’s only now rolling out more widely.

Thanks: Samarth