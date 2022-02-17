Science fiction loves rebellious cyber intelligence — think HAL-9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey or, even scarier, the Terminator. While it's not like Google Assistant could endanger astronauts or take over Skynet, its latest performance issue does come across a little like a low-key rebellion, with multiple reports from users of it responding to commands with "Sorry, I don't understand."

Droid Life spotted the issue on Wednesday, and there are plenty of corroborating Reddit threads where users describe giving standard Assistant commands to a variety of devices, including the Nest Hub and Samsung Galaxy phones, only to get the same confused response. After the "sorry" message, some devices follow up with a list of alternate commands to try — and frustratingly, the screen displaying those suggestions quotes the user's (supposedly misunderstood) command up top, making it clear that Assistant was still able to hear perfectly well.

Assistant has experienced similar glitches in the past, including a "device not set up yet" error that Google eventually explained was the result of a "limited experiment." As for this problem, Droid Life added an update Thursday that offers hope the glitch could be beginning to correct itself. A look at the Google Assistant support community suggests some users are finding workarounds. One poster said his Assistant integration with Samsung SmartThings would execute commands if he didn't use certain words — for example, where "turn on hallway lights" once worked, now Assistant only responds correctly to "turn on hallway."

We're reaching out to Google to see if we can learn what's going on here, and will update this post with any response.

