Google Assistant is undoubtedly one of the best virtual assistants you could ask for. With just a few words, Google Assistant is ready to help with everything from finding recipes to showing off different animal sounds. That's not all; if you have compatible smart devices, you can control them with a simple command. With the endless possibilities to connect you and your smart home, Google Assistant can help you make your life easier.

Whether you're just looking for simple smart home devices for beginners or you're an advanced smart home whiz, there's a device for everyone. From your ceiling to your floor, these Google Assistant-compatible devices have got you covered, smartly, of course.

This smart plug is small, easy to take with you on the go, and works with most standard outlets and appliances. You can easily control your smart plug hands-free with Google Assistant or the Kasa Smart app, so you can stay connected even when you're away from home. You can also set schedules to turn on or off your devices at certain times and group devices and plugs in-app to make it easier to control more than one device at a time. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is a must-have for any smart home. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Integrations: Google Assistant, Alexa

Google Assistant, Alexa Dimensions: 2.61 x 1.49 x 1.57 in.

2.61 x 1.49 x 1.57 in. Hub Required: No

With Philips Hue Premium bulbs, smart lighting is as easy as screwing the bulb in. For lighting your home, you can have soft white light, warm-to-cool light, or choose from the thousands of color combinations, with dimming options as well. You can control your smart lights with the Hue app or Google Assistant. This starter kit comes with everything you need to set up smart lighting in your home. The Hue Hub lets you connect up to 50 smart lights without interfering with the speed of your Wi-Fi. For unlimited lighting scenarios, the Philips Hue starter kit is undoubtedly the premium pick for smart lighting. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple HomeKit

Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple HomeKit Hub Required: Yes, Included

Yes, Included Environment: Indoor/Outdoor

Indoor/Outdoor Wattage: 75W

The GE Cync light strip brings you fun lighting options at an affordable price. With 8ft of lighting, you can create background or ambiance lighting for almost any area of the home. You can control your lights with voice commands using Google Assistant or your app to choose from various colors and combinations. These light strips are so easy to use and versatile that you can place them almost anywhere to draw attention to your favorite displays and express your style. You can even set a timer to stop your light show at your leisure. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google Assistant, Alexa

Google Assistant, Alexa Hub Required: No

No Wattage: 22W

22W Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Generally, yelling from your bed for the coffee maker to get to work hasn't worked so well in the past. Now the Atomi smart coffee maker takes all that disappointment away. With voice command, you can use Google Assistant or Alexa to begin your favorite brew while still crawling out of bed. When your coffee is ready, you'll promptly receive a notification, so you don't come back to cold coffee. For those forgetful last-minute rushers, you can set a daily or weekly schedule, so your coffee is ready on time, even when you aren't. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Integrations: Google Assistant, Alexa

Google Assistant, Alexa Dimensions: 8 x 8.5 x 13.6 in.

If cleaning robots are your thing, you will certainly need the Roborock S7 in your smart home corner. This smart robotic vacuum and mop combo cleans deeply, effectively, and quickly. The powerful suction and scrubbing technology take out even the toughest stains and messes. Auto-recognition from hard floor to carpet means your carpets won't get mopped over and left wet, either. You can program your vacuum and mop combo to your favorite smart devices with the app or use voice commands through Google Assistant or Alexa. Read More Specifications Dimensions: 13.8 x 13.8 x 3.8 in.

13.8 x 13.8 x 3.8 in. Dustbin Capacity: 470ml

470ml Battery Life: 180 minutes

180 minutes Weight: 8.2lbs

8.2lbs Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

It is crucially important to have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors within your home so that the alarm can go off in the event of an emergency. The Google Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector does much more than notify you of an alert; it can tell you the specific location and type of alert detected. You'll know if there is a slow or fast burn, where it's located, and how dense the smoke is to determine the best way to handle the situation. You can even receive a friendly warning before your overcooked dinner becomes a burning hazard. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Integrations: Google Assistant, Alexa

Google Assistant, Alexa Dimensions: 5.3 x 1.5 x 5.3 in.

5.3 x 1.5 x 5.3 in. Weight: 1lb

What's a smart home without a smart lock to go with it? The Google Nest x Yale is a complete deadbolt lock replacement to give you the best security inside and out. Connect the lock to Wi-Fi to remotely lock and unlock the door when you're away or busy. You can even set a schedule for guest passcodes to work and have access during certain times. This is great if you have cleaners or gardeners coming by that don't require access all the time. At night, you can ensure your home is secure by checking the locks with your virtual Google Assistant and activating privacy mode to disable the keypad from being accessed with any passcode. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Integrations: Google Assistant, Alexa, Nest

Google Assistant, Alexa, Nest Battery: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 4.59 x 2.59 x 0.8 in.

Keep a constant watch over your house with the Arlo Pro 4 spotlight camera. This small but powerful camera is wireless for your convenience and can be placed anywhere you want increased security. You can keep intruders away with the integrated spotlight, and the large illuminated area is enough to capture clear video of possible suspects. You can speak to guests outdoors, ask them to leave, or give instructions with two-way audio. This smart security camera keeps watch over your house for you, so you can feel more safe and secure at home. Read More Specifications Resolution: 2K HDR Video

2K HDR Video Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Power Source: Rechargeable battery

Rechargeable battery Integrations: Google Assistant, Alexa, Arlo

Google Assistant, Alexa, Arlo Field of view: 160 degrees

Build your perfect smart home

With so many smart home devices to choose from, the possibilities to build your own smart home are endless, and Google is continuously improving its Google Assistant technology to provide the best virtual assistant possible. The Google Nest Hub Max is the top choice for a central control unit within your smart home. You can connect all your devices to your hub and have complete control of your smart home in the palm of your hands. Not only is the Nest Hub Max your smart control panel, but it is also your hands-free assistant for anything you need. Need to pull up a recipe, change the song, and set a timer? No problem with your Nest Hub Max.

Of course, not all smart home devices have to be expensive to be functional. The Kasa Smart Plug Minis give you the best value for your money with four smart plugs for under $40. Connect your appliances and devices to the smart plugs to have a hands-free connection to your Google Assistant. You can even set a timer on the plugs to turn your lamp off for you when it's time to go to bed.

Finally, what's a smart home without smart lights? The Philips Hue Starter Kit gives you everything you need for a smart light setup in your home. With this kit, you can connect up to 50 lights simultaneously. You control more lights than you'll ever need, and you can change the colors and configurations with over 1000 lighting combinations. With any of these smart devices or a combination of our top three picks, you're off to a great start in building your perfect smart home.