There's no denying that virtual assistants are useful. Messaging your friends, controlling your smart devices, and searching information online are a few great examples of what you can do by simply talking to your smartphone. Google Assistant is the most popular one because it's the most feature-rich of them all. It's so popular that even the shortcut app recently surpassed over 1 billion installs on the Play Store.

The Assistant is built into the Google App that already comes installed on just about all Android smartphones, so you don’t need to install it from the Play Store. The separate app is merely a shortcut for opening the Assistant, although it's possible that many users aren't aware of this distinction. Regardless, the app manages to attract a great number of users. Around 7 months ago it had attained the milestone of achieving 500 million installs, but it's more than doubled in the time since then.

While you can trigger the Assistant on many Android phones by long-pressing the power button or yelling "Okay Google," installing the app lets you access it from the app drawer or home screen, which is probably easier for a number of users. Also, a long-press on the app’s icon allows you to access shortcuts to Explore, My Day, and Settings.

If you want to install the app and add to its ever-increasing install-count, you can head over to Play Store via the link below or download it from APKMirror instead.

