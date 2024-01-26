Summary Android Auto introduces a new Google Assistant design, providing users with a visually enhanced and intuitive interface.

The update includes a "Hi, how can I help?" bar at the bottom, real-time transcription, and visually appearing replies.

Android Auto continues to make regular updates to improve the user experience, with updates being rolled out multiple times per year.

Google developers in the Android Auto office keep themselves busy, because every few months or so, it feels like we see another redesign of the in-car user interface. We’re not complaining, though; it’s a wonderful infotainment system that does (mostly) what we need it to do. Just last week, Android Auto injected itself with some artificial intelligence with a feature called message summarization, which does exactly what it sounds like, using AI to summarize text messages and more. Now, Google is imminently releasing a new Google Assistant design for Auto that should be a really solid upgrade to what’s already there.

As first seen by 9to5Google, Android Auto’s new Google Assistant redesign is rolling out to Google Play Beta Program users right now, but should be accessible by everyone in the coming weeks as it seems to be a server-side update. Usually, most things in Android Auto are updated on the server-side, so you shouldn't have to do anything to get the new UI.

With the updated interface, Google Assistant now shows a bar at the bottom that says, “Hi, how can I help?” when you call for Assistant but have yet to ask it anything. It’ll transcribe in live-time what you’re asking it to do. Replies now visually appear in an unoccupied screen space now when you’re in Google Maps. It’s pretty slick.

Source: 9to5Google

Last July, we wrote about Android Auto version 10 coming out, and half a year later, Android Auto 11 was already rolling out with icon-switching features based on your phone brand. It’s a bit odd that some bigger upgrades for Android Auto aren’t coming out with new “whole number” versions but as they are developed. With complete version updates coming out multiple times per year — which is in stark contrast to Wear OS versions that have typically come out every two years (but is headed for a yearly release cycle) — one has to wonder if that’s best for marketing purposes. However, we don’t really mind. If cool updates are on the way, we want them when they’re ready.

Android Auto is constantly in flux, but that’s not a bad thing. Improvements are typically very constant, and there are numerous things we still hate about the platform that should be worked on in due time by Google. The pros majorly outweigh the cons though. If you’ve got an Android phone and a car or third-party stereo screen that supports wired or wireless Android Auto, you’re in luck. If you don’t have a screen in your car, though, don’t fret: For under $100, you can get yourself a 6.8-inch display that does what you need it to do in the car.