Google Photos is a popular backup solution to store memories. It has powerful AI features, Magic Editor, cross-platform availability, and seamless integration on Android. After uploading thousands of photos and videos to Google Photos, finding one special photo among a sea of images can feel daunting. Enter Ask Photos in Google Photos, a handy feature powered by Gemini AI that transforms how you interact with your photo collections.

Over the coming months, a Gemini-powered search icon will appear in Google Photos on your iPhone, Android, and Samsung Galaxy devices. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about Ask Photos, from its under-the-hood mechanism to your privacy concerns.

Related Google Photos: Everything you need to know Meet the Swiss Army knife of gallery apps

What is Ask Photos in Google Photos?

Source: Google

Google announced the Ask Photos feature in May 2024. It uses the Gemini AI model to find photos or a specific memory in your gallery. Google Photos already offers several ways to recall information in your gallery. However, these methods aren't always effective, especially when looking for a particular memory in your vast media library. Here is where Ask Photos comes to the rescue.

Ask Photos is a personal photo assistant that knows your memories as well as you do. You can start a conversation with Gemini in Google Photos and share a description of the photo you want. You don't need to write detailed prompts like you do with Gemini AI. You can describe a photo or video vaguely and let it find the exact media based on your description.

Ask Photos eliminates the endless scrolling or frustrating keyword searches in Google Photos. It makes your vast media collection instantly accessible and can be an excellent add-on if you struggle to keep your Google Photos library organized.

Ask Photos in Google Photos: Features

Unlike other Google Workspace apps, Google didn't integrate the Gemini AI model in Google Photos and call it a day. It's capable and feature-packed to help you find relevant photos instantly. Before we check it in action, let's quickly go over them.

Conversational search: Open Ask Photos and use natural language like "Show me the best photos from every Christmas" to get relevant images. Gemini AI is smart enough to decipher your requests in real time.

Open Ask Photos and use natural language like "Show me the best photos from every Christmas" to get relevant images. Gemini AI is smart enough to decipher your requests in real time. Scene understanding: Beyond objects, people, location, and time, Ask Photos understands the context of an image. It can detect and find your sunset, cityscape, or beach photos.

Beyond objects, people, location, and time, Ask Photos understands the context of an image. It can detect and find your sunset, cityscape, or beach photos. Location-based search: If you are looking for something specific, ask Photos to use its location and facial recognition capabilities to zoom in on those exact moments and faces you're searching for.

If you are looking for something specific, ask Photos to use its location and facial recognition capabilities to zoom in on those exact moments and faces you're searching for. Search by keywords: You don't need to write long prompts to find images in your Google Photos library. It supports keyword searches. You can type "candles" or "balloons" and get relevant results.

You don't need to write long prompts to find images in your Google Photos library. It supports keyword searches. You can type "candles" or "balloons" and get relevant results. Intuitive recommendations: Like Google Search, the Gemini-powered Ask Photos function is intelligent enough to anticipate what you might be looking for. It offers smart suggestions as soon as you type a keyword or prompt.

Like Google Search, the Gemini-powered Ask Photos function is intelligent enough to anticipate what you might be looking for. It offers smart suggestions as soon as you type a keyword or prompt. Suggest top pictures: Ask Photos goes beyond search in Google Photos. Suppose you attended a Christmas party and took hundreds of photos and videos of friends and family. Instead of selecting the best snaps manually, open Ask Photos and task it to curate the best memories. You can also ask Gemini AI to write a personalized caption to share your memories on social media.

Find your images using Ask Photos in Google Photos

Now that you know how Ask Photos works in Google Photos, let's check it in action.

Launch Google Photos. Select Search at the bottom. Select the Ask button beside the search bar. Source: Google Ask Photos shows several prompts, such as "Photos of me over time," "The first photo in my library," "What places did I visit last year?" and more. Source: Google Tap Ask a question and type your query to find relevant photos. Source: Google

Here are some example prompts you can use with Ask Photos in Google Photos:

What places did I visit last year?

Photos with [friend's name].

Show me events from last month.

Display photos with Christmas decorations.

Find serene and beautiful sunset photos.

Pictures of the Eiffel Tower from my trip to Paris.

Show me pictures of my car before I had it repainted.

Find pictures of the food I cooked for Thanksgiving dinner last year.

Be descriptive in your prompts. The more details you provide, the more accurate your results will be.

Since Ask Photos understands everyday language, you don't have to be specific with keywords. Since Ask Photos is still under development, it may not understand your requests properly and display inaccurate results.

How does Ask Photos work?

Ask Photos understands your prompt and runs a sophisticated search strategy that considers keywords and concepts. The Gemini model uses multimodel capabilities to understand the content of each photo, read the text in the image, and deliver a helpful response with images and videos.

As for your privacy and security concerns, Google notes that your personal data in Google Photos is never used for ads. Besides, no one can review your conversations and personal data in Ask Photos.

Ask Photos in Google Photos: Availability

Google announced Ask Photos in May 2024. It will roll out in the coming months. You'll see the Ask button in the Search menu when Ask Photos is available for your account.

Find your memories in seconds

Google Photos is built with AI at the center. While it offers an option to search for photos and videos by people, pets, places, types, and more, the Gemini-powered Ask Photos takes your search experience to the next level. What are you waiting for? Take it for a spin and relive your cherished memories quickly. Google Photos contains other helpful features. Check out these handy Google Photos tips.