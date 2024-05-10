Summary Dive into the rich tapestry of Chinatown history, culture, and traditions with Google Arts & Culture's latest collection.

Explore over 2 centuries of Chinatown's influence on major US cities through photo galleries, stories, and more.

Support local Chinatowns by visiting and patronizing their businesses for a promising future of cultural preservation.

Culture, in all its facets, is a captivating tapestry that weaves together ideas, traditions, arts, and social behavior from across the globe. The allure deepens when we delve into how these diverse cultures have shaped our nation, with the United States bearing the imprint of some of the world’s most vibrant and influential cultures. This is not a mere history lesson, but an open invitation to immerse yourself in one of the most fascinating and dynamic cultural hubs in the country. The latest collection from Google Arts & Culture is your passport to a journey through the captivating past, vibrant present, and promising future of Chinatowns.

Google Arts & Culture is one of my favorite Google apps, as it’s an online platform that will help you discover and enjoy a vast collection of art, foods, fashion, and more from different cultures directly on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. It contains more than 3,000 collections to choose from, and the latest one is to help raise awareness of the importance of Chinatowns in the US.

With its latest collection, Google invites us to “time travel through the past, present and future of America’s Chinatowns,” as they now remain at risk due to economic hardship and changing times.

What will you find in this new collection?

There’s a lot to see, starting with the history of Chinatowns and how early Chinese immigrants started to build small businesses. Of course, this also means you will get to see how these cultural treasures started influencing the development of major US cities. There are more than two centuries of history, so you will find several photo galleries, historical sites in the US, interviews, art, stories, and more.

You will also read about the efforts made to keep Chinatowns alive and well for many years, as the creators of this new collection hope that “these stories encourage you to visit your local Chinatown and patronize their businesses so that they are there for generations to come.”

While accessing this specific collection may seem a bit challenging at first, rest assured that it’s just a few taps away. Even if it doesn’t immediately appear after typing "Chinatown" into the search bar of the Google Arts & Culture app, a quick browse through other options will lead you to this celebration of Chinatown’s culture. If you’re using a device with the Google Arts & Culture app installed, tap this link, and it will open directly. So, don’t hesitate to embark on this cultural journey.