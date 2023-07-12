Artificial intelligence is bringing changes to many areas, including the arts. Google's Arts & Culture team, known for using AI creatively, has introduced several artistic projects recently. One of these was the Blob Opera, a fun tool that used AI to let people compose their own music. Now, they have an even more inventive project called Viola the Bird.

The world's first "bird-tuoso" of string instruments, Viola the Bird, is a novel AI-driven experiment developed by artist David Li, who also invented the Blob Opera. This interactive project invites everyone to guide Viola, the bird character, as she plays her cello-modeled instrument. It makes no discrimination between musical experts and amateurs.

In collaboration with talented cellists and violinists like Zhivko Georgiev, Dave Larkin, Elizabeth Goble, Peter Wilson, and Ashok Klouda, David Li created a system that learned from the compositions of these string instruments. This system uses input from users to replicate the sounds of a cello or violin in real-time.

The outcome of this collaboration is Viola the Bird, a hands-on, educational experience that serves as a fun introduction to string instruments. This unique tool allows users to engage their creativity and gain an appreciation for the complexities of music. Plus, it provides an enjoyable way to practice the fine motor control needed to maneuver a bow.

Loading up the experiment, I seized the opportunity to play (and admittedly, butcher) Beethoven's Ode to Joy. It took me a bit of time, longer than I'd prefer to admit, to realize that I could direct the bow of the instrument with Viola's beak. Yet, when I reached the freestyle section, I played like a real pro, keeping the accompanying band busy. Overall, I found the experience thoroughly enjoyable.

Google Arts & Culture also has a special exhibit on the cello and violin to help users understand string instruments even better. The page acts as a center for learning, inspiring people to learn more about the fascinating world of music and musical instruments from other countries. All told, Viola the Bird marks another enjoyable and instructive music experience from Google's AI experiments.