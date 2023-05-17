While augmented reality has been around for a while, Google was one of the technology's early proponents, as evidenced by the launch of Project Glass over a decade ago. The company sprung a surprise on us back at I/O last year by teasing brand-new AR glasses, leading us to believe that there was some meaning behind permanently shelving Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 a couple of months ago.
While the company's AR hardware plans could be clearer at the moment, it's a different story in the software department, with Google continuing to add newer devices to the ARCore support list every other month. This week marks the inclusion of several phones, including some big names, such as the OnePlus 11 5G and the Oppo Find N2 Flip.
There are a couple of Motorola and Oppo smartphones on the list, too, in addition to the former's parent company Lenovo, followed by Xiaomi, Vivo, Nokia, and others. Here's the full list of devices gaining ARCore support in the latest update:
- OnePlus 11 5G
- Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Oppo A1 Pro 5G
- Oppo A77 5G
- Oppo A78 5G
- Oppo Reno 8T
- Oppo Reno 8T 5G
- Lenovo Lavie Tab 102K1
- Lenovo Lavie Tab T12 12QHD1
- Motorola G53
- Motorola G73 5G
- Motorola X40
- Nokia X30 5G
- Realme GT Neo 3T
- Realme 10 Pro 5G
- Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
- Tecno Phantom X2 5G
- Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G
- Vivo X90
- Xiaomi Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Kyocera Android One S10
- FCNT Arrows BZ03
- ZTE Lume Pad
If you own any of these 20+ devices, you can now fully take advantage of the augmented reality features that come with the ARCore stamp of approval. It should surprise no one that the OnePlus 11 5G has taken this long to gain compatibility, considering how Google's own Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro had to wait a few months before making it to the list.