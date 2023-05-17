While augmented reality has been around for a while, Google was one of the technology's early proponents, as evidenced by the launch of Project Glass over a decade ago. The company sprung a surprise on us back at I/O last year by teasing brand-new AR glasses, leading us to believe that there was some meaning behind permanently shelving Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 a couple of months ago.

While the company's AR hardware plans could be clearer at the moment, it's a different story in the software department, with Google continuing to add newer devices to the ARCore support list every other month. This week marks the inclusion of several phones, including some big names, such as the OnePlus 11 5G and the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

There are a couple of Motorola and Oppo smartphones on the list, too, in addition to the former's parent company Lenovo, followed by Xiaomi, Vivo, Nokia, and others. Here's the full list of devices gaining ARCore support in the latest update:

OnePlus 11 5G

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo A1 Pro 5G

Oppo A77 5G

Oppo A78 5G

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Lenovo Lavie Tab 102K1

Lenovo Lavie Tab T12 12QHD1

Motorola G53

Motorola G73 5G

Motorola X40

Nokia X30 5G

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme 10 Pro 5G

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

Tecno Phantom X2 5G

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G

Vivo X90

Xiaomi Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

Kyocera Android One S10

FCNT Arrows BZ03

ZTE Lume Pad

If you own any of these 20+ devices, you can now fully take advantage of the augmented reality features that come with the ARCore stamp of approval. It should surprise no one that the OnePlus 11 5G has taken this long to gain compatibility, considering how Google's own Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro had to wait a few months before making it to the list.