Augmented reality has come leaps and bounds over the past few years with Google taking the lead in terms of developing solutions for the masses. ARCore is an integral part of some of the best Android smartphones available today, enabling users to unlock the full potential of the AR capabilities built into their devices. March was a busy month for ARCore with several new devices formally supporting the software development platform, ranging from Google's own Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series to the more recent Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup and a full fistful of Moto smartphones. Google is now looking to continue that momentum going into April by adding 14 new phones to the list.

Almost every phone mentioned below is a mid-range offering sold in the Asia Pacific and European markets — barring the Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro — but they're important additions nonetheless. Here are the 14 devices that were recently added to the ARCore list:

Honor 70

Infinix MobileZero 5G 2023

Moto G72

Oppo A96 5G

Oppo Reno7 Z 5G

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Sharp AQUOS Sense7

Sharp AQUOS Sense7 Plus

Vivo I2017

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

ZTE Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro

You can check if your device is available on the ARCore list from the supported devices page. If it is, you can use apps and play games that take advantage of a variety of AR features available on Android. It takes Google quite a while to validate devices that would go up on the ARCore compatibility list since it has to ensure each device adheres to its standards. We saw flagship phones like the Galaxy S23 trio joining the list over a month after their mid-range brethren received Google's seal of approval due to this reason.