Motorola sure feels like it's got some new smartphones just itching to drop, with us anticipating upcoming models like the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro. But as we wait to get launch details on what's next for the brand, a whole mess of Moto phones from last year are popping up on Google's latest addition to its ARCore support list — along with a dozen or so friends.

Google's been on a tear this month when it comes to catching up with its ARCore list, and this is the fourth time in as many weeks that we've seen the company add a bunch of smartphones to this official-augmented-reality-friendly roster. This new batch isn't quite as star-studded as some of those earlier March additions (like the Pixel 7 and Galaxy S23), but it does include models like the 2022 editions of the Motorola Edge and Razr, the OnePlus 10T 5G, and Xiaomi 12T Pro. Here's the complete list of Android phones getting their Google certification today:

Motorola g32

Motorola edge (2022)

Motorola edge 30 fusion

Motorola edge 30 neo

Motorola edge 30 ultra

Motorola Razr (2022)

OnePlus 10T 5G

Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Sharp AQUOS sense6s

Tecno Pova 4

Tecno Pova 4 Pro

Vivo iQOO 9 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo X80 Lite 5G

Vivo I2009

Vivo I2012

Vivo V2073A

Vivo V2202

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+

As a reminder, actually showing up on this list doesn't mean that much, and this formal register seems to constantly lag months (if not a full year) behind new phone releases. That said, we're always keeping an eye on it, curious to see the latest handsets Google's remembered to add.