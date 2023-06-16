Apple's announcement of its Vision Pro headset has again propelled AR and VR into the mainstream media. Google was the first to try and take AR mainstream with Project Glass over a decade ago, though the futuristic wearable failed to take off. The company has not given up on AR entirely though, with ARCore being a core part of the best Android phones. And the big G has been religiously expanding the list of supported ARCore devices every month. Continuing that trend, 25+ new phones have been officially added to the ARCore-supported list.

The latest additions include the OnePlus 11R, the Oppo Find X6 Pro, Poco F5 Pro, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 series, and more. Almost all the phones added are popular in the Asian and European markets, with the Motorola additions being the only exception. Google also mentions the OnePlus Nord 3 in the list, which has not officially launched yet.

You can find the full list of devices that have gained ARCore support this month below:

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Kyocera Android One S9

Moto G Power 5G (2023)

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola ThinkPhone

Nokia G50

Nokia X10

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Poco F5 Pro

Poco X5 Pro 5G

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Unitech PA768

Vivo I2202

Vivo iQOO 9T

Vivo iQOO 11

Vivo V25e

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K60

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

With ARCore support, you can play some fantastic AR games available on Android. Google's certification is crucial as it ensures that your phone will deliver an AR experience that's up to the standard the company wants. As a part of its validation process, Google checks each device's camera quality, motion sensors, and design architecture to ensure it performs as expected.

You can find the complete list of ARCore-supported devices on this page.