Google I/O was chock full of hardware announcements this year, and not just the expected Pixel 6a launch. On top of surprise reveals for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and an unnamed Pixel tablet, the company closed the show with a tease for some new standalone AR glasses. It's a redemption story for Google's quest to dominate wearables following fizzled plans for its Glass project. Now, just two months after that initial reveal, the company is turning to real-world tests for its AR prototypes — gadgets you might be able to spot on your own.

In a new blog post, Google lays out its plans to start testing some prototypes in the wild, all while being aware of the privacy implications that arise with these sorts of applications. To start, the company plans to limit its AR gear to just a few dozen employees, with those entrusted with goggles able to take them out into places like restaurants, bars, and more. While Google is upfront with the technology built into these devices — including microphones and cameras — none of the products currently in testing support capturing photos or videos.

Instead, today's disclosure specifically highlights using the built-in camera for applications like translation and direction. It makes sense — augmented reality transforms the world around you, something impossible to accomplish without utilizing a camera in the process. Obviously, Google is aware of the privacy implications of this, so it's getting ahead of any potential controversy early.

In addition to publicly announcing the kick-off for this program, it's also published additional details on Google's Help Center. This FAQ answers several questions about how these tests will work, including who is eligible, how you'll know if you're near someone in the program, and what buildings are prohibited from being actively involved.

So who knows — if you live near Google's campus, you could be lucky enough to spot one of the company's AR prototypes in action. You can also always try your hand at eBay; all of the latest Google gadgets seem to end up for sale, after all.