Summary Apple canceled its Mac-dependent AR glasses project, creating space for Google in the AR space.

Google is rumored to be working on standalone AR glasses, potentially defining the market on its terms.

Apple's struggles with bulky, expensive headsets give Google an opportunity to seize the future of AR.

Google can breathe a little easier now that Apple has canceled its Mac-dependent Augmented Reality (AR) glasses project, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This is a significant shift in the AR space. Apple had been expected to introduce a lighter and more accessible alternative to its overpriced Vision Pro headset. This could be the signal Google needs to push ahead with its AR glasses project.

Google has not officially announced it is working on AR glasses, but early concepts were spotted in the Android XR announcement. Leaks and speculation suggest this is a standalone device, not related to the Samsung and Qualcomm-powered headset we saw earlier in the month. The cancelation of Apple's AR project could give Google room to define this space on its own terms.

What we know about Apple's AR glasses

Apple's AR glasses, codenamed N107, were envisioned as a lightweight device that would connect to an iPhone. However, the glasses were replete with issues, from battery drain to performance problems. Apple reportedly shifted to a Mac-connected design. According to Gurman's report, this setup scored poorly among Apple executives, and the company chose to ultimately scrap the project. Shifting priorities within Apple may also have contributed to the decision to end the glasses.

Apple has been struggling with headsets. The Apple Vision Pro was a technical marvel when it first released, but it was met with lukewarm reception thanks to its high price and bulky form factor. Apple is still reportedly developing its next-generation of Vision Pro headsets, but lightweight AR glasses still seem out of reach for the company.

The future of AR is Google's to seize

Google, on the other hand, is reportedly doubling down on AR. This isn't the company's first time with the technology. Google Glass and the ill-fated Project Iris were both ambitious attempts by Google to push the boundaries of AR technology. Rumors suggest Google is still hard at work developing its hardware. If true, Google's AR glasses could enter the market with fewer competitors. Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are the only other big name in this space.

Details are scarce for now, but the spotlight is shifting back to Google as Apple flails around. Whether or not Google can produce a compelling product remains to be seen, but for today, at least, the AR space looks a lot more interesting.