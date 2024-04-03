Summary Google has released the April 2024 security patch for Pixels, focusing on camera and biometric bug fixes.

The update addresses issues such as black screen when unlocking, camera stability, and exposure adjustment bugs.

Factory images and OTA files are available for download, with the update rolling out globally over the next few days.

Like clockwork, Google releases a new Android security patch at the start of every month. Typically, the update is released on the first Monday of the month. With the Easter holidays, though, the company slightly tweaked its roll-out plan, with the April 2024 security patch for Pixels dropping a day later. While the March 2024 update was big and packed several new features, the April patch is light on new features. Instead, it focuses on camera and biometric-related bug fixes, besides patching some security vulnerabilities.

Below is Google's official release notes for the April 2024 update for compatible Pixel phones:

What’s included The April 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details. Biometrics Fix for issue causing black screen to appear when unlocking screen in certain conditions *[Pixel 5a 5G) Camera Fix for camera stability under certain conditions when switching between different zooms *[Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold]

Fix for issue with black halo artifacts appearing under certain conditions in the viewfinder upon transitioning from photo to video mode at 1x zoom *[Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8]

Fix for issue where users are unable to re-expose image after tapping anywhere on the viewfinder *[Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8]

If you own the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, you will be happy to learn that the latest update addresses the frustrating camera bug that prevented automatic exposure adjustment after you tap on the viewfinder. There are no other notable bug fixes in the April 2024 build.

Google's April 2024 security bulletin is also live, highlighting the patched security vulnerabilities. The Pixel Update bulletin details 25 patches for Pixel-specific vulnerabilities.

Factory images and OTA files up for download

The April security patch is rolling out for the Pixel 5a 5G and all newer models. While the March 2024 update rolled out a week later for Pixel phones in the US, that's not the case this time around. Google says the OTA update should go live for all compatible Pixel phones worldwide over the coming days.

If the update is not showing up for download, you can grab the factory image or OTA and sideload it manually on your phone. Since this is a minor update, the OTA size is relatively small, weighing around 30MB on the Pixel 8 and 7 series.

In addition to the Pixel phones, the Pixel Watch's April update is also live. It packs enhanced haptic functionality and auto-brightness improvements.