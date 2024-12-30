Samsung makes fantastic phones. Still, the shiniest Samsung Galaxy phones can't replace the seamless integration and unique features of Google's apps. Whether it's the AI-powered smarts of Gemini, the seamless cloud storage of Drive, or the simple elegance of the Google Clock, these apps showcase the best of Google on Android. You don't have to stick with One UI apps the next time you pick up your Samsung phone. A world of Google goodness is waiting to be explored.

6 Google Drive: The de facto choice for Android users

Google Drive topping the list shouldn't be a surprise. While Samsung offers a cloud storage solution, it's nowhere near Google Drive. Samsung Cloud only syncs device settings, contacts, messages, health data, reminders, and more. To store your media files and documents, you must use Microsoft's OneDrive platform. Managing two cloud storages for all your needs is inconvenient.

Google Drive is a feature-rich cloud platform with apps on all platforms. You can back up a device, media library, and files and access them from any device. It's also neatly integrated with other productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, Keep, and more. Google offers a generous 15GB of free storage to begin with. After that, the pricing starts at $2 per month for 100GB storage.

5 Google Clock: Never miss an alarm

Close

Are you surprised to see Google Clock on the list? The Google Clock app beats its One UI counterpart in several ways. First, the One UI Clock app only supports Spotify integration, while Google Clock lets you use both Spotify and YouTube Music tracks as alarm tunes. As a YouTube Premium subscriber, I prefer YouTube Music over Spotify, and this option alone is worth using the Google Clock app over others.

Another neat add-on is bedtime integration, which allows you to set your alarm, sound, vibration pattern, and Google Assistant routine and silence your device during quiet hours. With Samsung, you must use the Sleep mode, which is buried in Settings.

4 Google Play Store: Gateway to millions of apps

Close

Google Play Store is another app that the Samsung Galaxy Store can't match. Google Play Store is an essential part of Android and is preinstalled on all devices. It boasts millions of apps compared to the Galaxy Store's limited selection. This means more choices, more niche apps, and a greater chance of finding what you need.

Play Store apps work across the entire Android ecosystem, not only Samsung devices. This ensures better compatibility and a consistent experience even when you switch to another device in the future. In comparison, the Galaxy Store sounds inferior, and it feels as if Samsung designed it to manage stock and partner apps and games.

3 Gemini AI assistant: Replaces Google Assistant in style

Close

Gemini has replaced Google Assistant on Android. This next-generation AI model from Google understands and responds to complex requests with greater accuracy and nuance. Gemini accesses Google's massive knowledge graph for a better user experience.

Gemini seamlessly integrates with Google's suite of apps and services. Bixby is limited to Samsung's ecosystem and useful only for executing local tasks. It's a no-match here. Google has a clear lead in AI research and development compared to all the biggies like Microsoft, Apple, and Samsung.

Although Samsung has improved Bixby over the years, I recommend replacing it with Gemini from day one.

2 Google app: Samsung News, who?

Close

While Samsung News (previously known as Samsung Free) might seem like a convenient content hub, the Google app offers personalized assistance and seamless integration that's hard to beat. The Google app recommends a feed of news, articles, and information tailored to your interests, helping you stay informed about topics you care about without jumping between apps.

You can check sports scores, track your favorite stocks and online packages, glance over upcoming events and weather details, and more. You have ample customization options to curate the Google Feed at your convenience. I recommend swiping right to the feed and changing Samsung News (or Samsung Free) to Google feed right out of the box.

1 Google Photos: Edges out Samsung Gallery

Close

Although Samsung Gallery has robust OneDrive integration and dozens of editing tricks with stickers and filters, it still leaves much to be desired for power users. Google Photos integrates neatly with Google Drive, offers several AI features, and delivers smooth collaboration with friends and loved ones.

You can create albums, movies, panorama shots, and more with built-in options. You can access your media files from any device with an internet connection. With built-in AI, you can search your photos by people, places, objects, and text within images. Samsung Gallery might have some basic album creation features, but not to the same extent.

Hey Samsung, take note!

While One UI apps have come a long way, many still don't match Google's offerings. Since we are talking about Android apps, you are not locked into one ecosystem. While Google brings its A-game with apps like Gemini, Drive, and Photos, Samsung offers compelling solutions like Internet, Reminders, Notes, and more. So, explore, experiment, and curate your own perfect Galaxy experience.