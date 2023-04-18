Google takes pride in its UI design, and with people slowly catching up to Android 13, many of us are familiar with Material You principles. However, Google has far too many apps to update them with all the latest changes at the same time. So updates come in bursts, and presently, Google seems focused on rolling out the new Material Design 3 (MD3) account switcher interface across its apps.

The new account switcher design began rolling out in March, but we are now seeing it in a bunch of core Google apps. 9to5Google notes the UI design change is visible in Chat, Contacts, Drive, Gmail, Maps, Photos, and Tasks, besides Google’s workspace utilities — Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

We have the updated layout in some of the aforementioned apps; meanwhile, the new account switcher’s rollout on the Play Store now appears widespread. We are seeing it on version 35.2.19-21, but it seems to be a server-side update that you can’t force.

4 Images

Close

The new account switcher on the Play Store, Google Contacts, Gmail, and Drive

The new account switcher design uses the same color palette as your wallpaper and looks like cards with rounded corners stacked atop each other. Darker cards are used to emphasize important options and the active account, while other options are shown in a lighter color card. It uses the lightest hue of the color for text, making it clearly legible. Google is also working on accessibility improvements in Android 14 to make this text better legible when the high-contrast text toggle is enabled in Settings.

The new Material You design is a welcome departure from the boring old account switcher interface with white text on a gray background. Although Google is slow and slightly inconsistent with UI changes, the new account switcher should make its way to the Play Store on your device soon, if not already, and the other apps shouldn't be far behind.

Thanks: Moshe