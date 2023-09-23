Summary Google has shown off the iPager in a video, a fictional gadget that represents Apple's resistance to adopting RCS messaging.

The video emphasizes issues like lack of encryption, broken group chats, pixelated videos, and the green bubble associated with Apple's iMessage, particularly when texting Android device owners.

Apple iMessage currently isn't included in the European Commission's list of gatekeeper services, but that could change in a few months from now.

Rich Communication Service, or RCS, is an advanced messaging standard that seeks to eliminate the archaic text messaging standard or SMS/MMS. While secure RCS messaging has been supported by Android for a while now, Apple has been rather skeptical about adopting this standard. Google never misses an opportunity to poke fun at the iPhone maker for its hypocrisy in claiming to be for security but continuing to resist the use of RCS messaging. We've already seen a few quirky campaigns by the search giant as part of the #GetTheMessage campaign. Google has now come up with another gem, likening Apple's resistance to a gadget from the years past.

In the latest video posted to YouTube, Google introduces us to the iPager, complete with peppy music and the obvious hyping up of features that many would consider stale, using the example of the belt clip. The word innovation makes it into the video, too, leaving no doubt who this refers to, although iPager is already a dead giveaway.

This 72-second video then goes on to talk about some of the common problems associated with standard SMS, including the lack of encryption, broken group chats, pixelated videos when shared via MMS, and the dreaded green bubble. The video description then explains - "iPager isn't real, but the problems that Apple causes by using SMS are." Viewers are encouraged to "help Apple #GetTheMessage" and spread the word around, followed by a URL to Google's landing page for the campaign.

While it's pretty clear at this point that Apple is in no mood to move towards RCS adoption on iPhones, Google intends to make this a key differentiator for people still on the fence about Android and iOS. It was largely expected that European regulators would compel Apple's iMessage to adopt this more secure messaging standard with the Digital Markets Act. However, despite initially being designated a gatekeeper service — based on factors like the number of users, among others — the recently posted list of gatekeeper services didn't mention iMessage in the list, suggesting that the company's criticisms of the initial designation may have worked.

This could be a temporary reprieve for Apple, though, as the European Commission (EC) is expected to go over these gatekeeper designations again in roughly four to five months from now. But as it stands, Apple is in no hurry to get RCS onto iMessage, though that could potentially change in 2024.

For reference, companies like Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, ByteDance (TikTok), Meta, and Microsoft have been recognized as gatekeepers by the EC, while products like WhatsApp, Instagram, Safari, Google Search, YouTube, etc., have been identified as gatekeeper services across their respective categories.