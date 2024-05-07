Summary Google Search app now allows easy sharing of search result URLs.

This feature makes it convenient to share links with others using the app.

It is available on both app and desktop UI for an improved user experience.

The Google Search app might not be necessary for all users, but it's a great app to have in your arsenal if you want to consolidate your search data. For years, there have been small refinements to the app here and there, and now it looks like the app will offer a new way to share search results.

Now, it's unclear when this feature was added, and could have been in place for some time now, but Artem Russakovskii, founder of Android Police, has shared that this appears to be something new, with users now being able to easily share search links when from Google search results within the app and desktop UI.

This behavior can be seen when using the app, which means, going forward, it's going to be much easier to share links with friends, family, or colleagues. Furthermore, this also seems to be present when using the desktop UI as well. As stated previously, it's unclear when this feature was added, but it looks to be something new.

When clicking a link, there will now be a "share" button available that will allow users to easily grab a link, and, well, share it with others. Of course, if you've seen this in the past, or have been using the feature already, you can always leave some feedback in Russakovskii's Slack channel, or share your thoughts in the comments below.