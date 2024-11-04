Key Takeaways Google is developing a conversational mode for its Search app for a smoother user experience.

This feature will allow for continuous voice interactions for better queries.

This feature is avaialble in Gemini Live and Continued Conversation on Google Home.

Being able to use your voice to get things done can be a real game changer, especially if you're someone that doesn't always have their hands free. We've seen countless apps, operating systems, and services utilize this, allowing users to ask questions or utilize voice commands to make life easier. However, the process isn't always as seamless as we'd like it to be, requiring multiple interactions when trying to get simple things done.

However, we have seen apps improve this experience by adding a conversation mode, which makes interactions a bit smoother, and adding the ability for the app or service to continuously listen, understand, and act. Google's Gemini Live is a great example, allowing users to have meaningful conversations with AI while getting to the meat of their requests. And now it looks like that type of feature could come to the Google app as well.

A better search experience

The news was shared on X by AssembleDebug (Shiv), displaying a new conversational mode that has yet to make its debut. What's great is that it continuously listens to your voice, allowing you to search or request more information, without having to constantly reset the experience.

For the most part, it's just a more organic way to search, and it's much better when the app stays engaged. As mentioned before, this isn't the first time we're seeing this implemented on Google products. Gemini Live has this ability, and it makes queries much more seamless.

Furthermore, this is a behavior that's also available on Google Home. With Continued Conversation, users can speak to their smart speaker or display without missing a beat. You can have a conversation about what you're discussing, brainstorm ideas, and more. It really is a game changer, and it's a good thing that it could roll out to Search sometime soon.

Of course, there's no ETA on when this update will arrive, but it's definitely something that's worth keeping an eye out for.