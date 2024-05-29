Summary Google is renaming the "Discover" tab to "Home" while introducing a new tab named "Browse" with pre-defined search terms.

Despite multiple name changes, Google continues to evolve its news feed feature, showcasing a commitment to improving user experience.

The new name alterations have been in the works for some time, indicating a strategic approach to enhancing functionality.

There is something to be said about the name of a feature, no matter how small it may be, and Google seems to put a lot of thought into its titles. Its Discover tab, for instance, has gone through several name changes, despite maintaining its functionality. If you were finally getting used to calling it Discover, rather than one of its older titles like Google Now or the Google Feed, you might want to brace yourself — the company seems to be preparing to alter it once again.

Related How to reset your Google Discover feed Get a fresh start on Google Discover in no time

As noted by Google tipster AssembleDebug and posted on X (formerly Twitter), Google is apparently in the process of renaming its news feed. Formerly known as Discover, the new name appears to simply be Home. However, its functionality is once again unchanged – you can still tap on the tab to see the latest news. There also seems to be another tab in the works, but it’s more search-focused.

What will the Browse tab have to offer?

AssembleDebug explained on Telegram that there is a new tab called Browse, which encompasses a series of pre-defined search terms. However, there doesn’t seem to be much information on its purpose just yet. Presumably, the tab will generate suggestions based on search content that Google considers to be relevant to the user, but nothing has been confirmed.

Despite the numerous name changes that Discover – or Home – has undergone over the years, Google is showing no signs of giving up on the feature. Its most recent name change has been in the works for quite some time, however, as seen in previously leaked screenshots.

As noted toward the end of 2023, the company began testing a bottom search bar within the Google app. Screenshots of the feature showed the Discover tab being titled as Home, but little was mentioned about pending changes at the time. Whether Google will provide more details on what the most recent name alteration entails has yet to be determined. However, it’s likely safe to assume that Discover is now becoming a thing of the past – it’s time to welcome a new Home, for better or worse.