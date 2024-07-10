Summary Passkeys replacing passwords offer a simpler, quicker, and secure way to log in to online accounts.

Google's Advanced Protection Program now supports passkeys for high-profile users and organizations.

Passkeys provide better protection from cyberattacks and eliminates the need to remember passwords.

If there's one thing that we can never have enough of, it's enhanced security for our online accounts. And while passwords have been the staple for the past couple of decades when it comes to keeping our data secure, things are slowly changing, thanks to the semi-recent introduction of passkeys.

And while passkeys provide a simpler and more secure way to log in, it's not always an option that's available on websites and services. Of course, if you're someone that's high profile, chances are, passkeys aren't really a normal way of life for you anyway. But it looks like things are changing, as Google has announced that its Advanced Protection Program is getting a welcome upgrade with support for passkeys (via The Verge).

A simpler way that's still plenty secure

As you might expect, this is going to provide high-visibility users and organizations with a simpler way to keep themselves protected, without the use of a cumbersome physical security key. So why choose to use a passkey over a typical password or physical key? Well, the answer is quite simple, with passkeys providing a faster way to sign in to services, while still being plenty secure.

When activated, you can simply log in using your PIN, fingerprint or face scan from a companion device. Best of all, you're going to get better protection from attacks, which means less to worry about if you ever encounter a suspicious email or phishing attempt. Of course, there's also the benefit of never having to remember a password again.

But more importantly, how does this all work with Google's Advanced Protection Program? Well, prior to this new change, users had to have two physical security keys in order to enroll into the program. And when it came time to sign in, users were required to use one of these physical security keys, along with a password. As you can imagine, this is a pretty cumbersome and time-consuming process.

But for those that needed the extra security, this is what was required. Now, with this new change, and as stated before, users will now be able to rely on passkeys, which means, no more fumbling for your physical key, and you can use a device you already have on you like a phone or laptop to get authenticated.

If all of this sounds like something you need, you can always enroll in the program and follow the prompts, while also setting up a recovery solution too. Or if you're searching for a simpler life, you can still use passwords. Just make sure you're using a password manager to keep things secure.