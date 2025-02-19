Summary Google is now fully removing Gemini from the Google app on iOS.

Gemini first disappeared from the switcher interface, but the experience stuck around even after the switcher was removed earlier this month. Now tapping the switcher just redirects you to the App Store.

The standalone Gemini app offers upgrades like Imagen 3 support and expanded extensions, enhancing the user experience for Apple users.

Google made it clear that it was all-in on Gemini AI by launching a standalone app for iOS in November. It’s part of a bigger push toward smarter AI experiences on mobile. Now, Google is doubling down by completely pulling Gemini from the main Google app on iOS, steering users toward the standalone version instead.

Gemini’s role in the Google app for iOS has seen some big changes. Previously, you could access it through an in-app switcher, and even after that switcher got the axe in early February, it still stuck around in the "More" tab. Now, as 9to5Google spotted, if you try tapping where the switcher used to be, you’ll see a prompt pushing you to download the full Gemini app from the App Store.

On February 18, Google sent out an email to iOS Gemini users to officially break the news about the change.

"We’re making some changes to create an even better Gemini experience on iOS. Gemini is now available as its own app, and that’s now the best place to use Gemini. To continue using Gemini, download the new Gemini app from the App Store."

Google says the standalone Gemini app for iOS has everything you could do with it in the Google app, plus some upgrades like Imagen 3 support and expanded Gemini extensions. Recent updates have also added more language support for Gemini Live. The app’s latest version, 1.2025.0570102, is packed with these updates, so it’s definitely the place to be for Gemini fans.

Bigger presence on iOS, but Android is still king

This standalone iOS app is a big deal for Google’s AI-powered digital assistant, giving it a stronger foothold on one of the world’s most popular mobile platforms. For Apple users, it means a smoother, more focused Gemini experience, helping to close the gap between iOS and Android. That said, Gemini still has deeper ties to Android, where it can act as the default assistant and even pull up info based on what’s on your screen.